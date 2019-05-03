Mira Rajput Kapoor photos: Almost five years ago, one of the most eligible bachelors of the B-town, Shahid Kapoor, tied the nuptial knots with Delhi-based Mira Rajput. Ever since the duo has been giving us all same major family goals. Mira, in the past five years, has evolved from a wife to wife-cum-mother and from a housewife to one of the leading fashionistas in the industry.

Mira Rajput Kapoor is the new fashionista you need to follow right away! See photos: Almost five years ago, one of the most eligible bachelors of the B-town, Shahid Kapoor, tied the nuptial knots with Delhi-based Mira Rajput. Ever since the duo has been giving us all same major family goals. Mira, in the past five years, has evolved from a wife to wife-cum-mother and from a housewife to one of the leading ladies in the industry. From appearing in chat shows with her husband to acting in some ads, Mira has finally found her niche in the Bollywood. Apart from that, the diva has crossed miles when it comes to showcasing herself in front of paparazzi.

Well, there is no denying to the fact that the people who are somehow linked to the celebrities become celebrities themselves. Coming to Mira, she is the wife of Shahid, making her no lesser than a huge Bollywood celebrity. On Instagram, Mira boasts of over 1 million fans, making her one of the most followed people on the photo-sharing platform. Besides posting her adorable family pictures, Mira keeps sharing the glamorous side of her via the official Instagram handle. Before we say much, here’s take a look at her latest Instagram post:

In the recently shared picture that has garnered over 60k views, Mira looks vibrant as ever. The diva is donning a beautiful black floral dress making her look gorgeous yet classy. The sweet little smile on her face is just too contagious that it will make you beam with love. In the comment section, her followers have been outpouring love for beauty.

It is just hard to deny that Mira has become one of the most looked for fashionistas in the industry. People love the way she carries herself and she does throw some tough competition to a few actors in the industry.

Here’s take a look at some of the other pictures that she had posted on the Instagram:

