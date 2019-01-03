Mira Rajput Instagram photos: Mira Rajput Kapoor shared some really amazing photos lately on her Instagram page, in which she was seen sharing a frame with her girlfriends. Mira's outfit was full of embroidery. She completed her look with a sling-bad and golden dangles.

Mira Rajput Instagram photos: The beautiful wife of actor Shahid Kapoor Mira shared an adorable post on her official Instagram page. In the photo, the cutie was seen with her girlfriends. The best part of the photo was her jumpsuit, which she wore at the party. Mira’s outfit was full of embroidery. She completed her look with a sling-bad and golden dangles.

She decided to make a pony so that her outfit would be more properly seen. In another photo, she was seen donning blood-red lipstick. The dark coloured lip shade suited her outfit as it was plain and simple yet elegant. The cutie’s Instagram page is full of family photos, with her kids and hubby Shahid Kapoor.

In the below post, Mira is seen wearing a very hot black off-shoulder gown. The best part about the post is that the photo is taken in a monochrome portrait.

The black and white background just added more classiness to the post. Surely, Mama Mira knows how to win her fans heart on social media.

The couple’s most cute children-Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor just like Taimur have often made headlines for their excessive adorableness.

