Mira Rajput Instagram photos: Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput looks beautiful in this recently updated photograph by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. She was clicked with his husband Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor at a restaurant for dinner. She matched her black wrap mini skirt with white top. Mira Rajput has again successfully given fashion goals to every Bollywood diva.

Mira Rajput Instagram photos: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput’s unique and contemporary outfits have hardly gone unnoticed from the fashion experts’ eyes. She has always tried to given fashion capsules to her followers. Recently, the couple headed for a dinner outing and she again proved her as a fashionista. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a photograph and video where she looks fabulous more than ever. She wore a black wrap mini skirt. She paired up her black skirt with a white button-down shirt. The white shirt had a print of pink cartoon.

She brought about her chic style and perfectly nailed her fashion goals. She tied her sleek straight hair in a ponytail added neatness in her overall appearance. She matched her outfit with sneakers. She was accompanied with Shahid Kapoor. She also looks handsome in a navy blue sweatshirt and ripped jeans with white sneakers. The paparazzi clicked them endlessly along with Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor outside the restaurant.

Mira Rajput has been maintaining her decent score on the fashion board. Mira’s Instagram is a perfect guide for all the fashion lovers. Mira Rajput welcomed a baby boy with Shahid Kapoor named Zain Kapoor. Mira also shared a photograph on Instagram on the New Year. In the lovely family photograph, all four looks beautiful together.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More