Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed their second child Zain in September. The two didn't share the photograph of Zain so far, but now Mira Rajput made her first public appearance with her little bundle of joy. Several photographs started doing the rounds on the Internet. The photographs are simply a sight to behold. Protective mother Mira can be seen safely holding him in her arms. Check out the photographs.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed a baby boy Zain on September 5, 2018. Now, Mira Rajput has made her first public appearance with her little munchkin baby boy. Various photographs are surfacing on the Internet in which the bundle of joy can be seen safely wrapped up in her mother Mira Rajput’s arms.

In the photographs, as usual, Mira looks pretty in her casual outfit. She wore black track pants and grey shirt. While Mira preferred to hide the baby boy’s face from the public. While Nanny can be seen comfortably holding Misha in her arms. However, the paparazzi also made sure to capture celeb kid’s first moment. These photographs are simply a pleasant sight to behold.

Every now and then, Mira Rajput shares photographs of her adorable daughter Misha on Instagram. We have compiled a set of photographs which are simply a pleasant sight to look at.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam and will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The story is based on the love story of a medical student. Recently, Mira also made her acting debut in the TV commercial where she plays a role of model for a beauty product.

