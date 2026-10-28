Mira Rajput Makes TV Debut On Kapil Sharma’s Show, Shahid Kapoor Reveals Her Reaction To Udta Punjab

Mira Rajput TV Debut: Mira Rajput is set to make her first television appearance alongside husband Shahid Kapoor and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Netflix India unveiled the promo for the upcoming Diwali-special episode on Wednesday, October 28, offering a glimpse of the trio’s playful family banter with host Kapil Sharma.

The promo opens with Shahid and Ishaan dancing together to the popular track Zingaat, setting the tone for an entertaining episode. Mira joins them on the comedy show and confirms that it marks her first television appearance, making the episode a notable moment for the entrepreneur, who has largely stayed away from regular television appearances.

Shahid Kapoor Recalls Mira Rajput’s Reaction To Udta Punjab

One of the highlights of the promo is Shahid recalling Mira’s reaction after watching his 2016 film Udta Punjab. Shahid played a troubled rock musician in the Abhishek Chaubey-directed film, which explored drug abuse in Punjab.

The actor revealed that Mira was sitting beside him when they watched the film together in the editing room. However, by the time it ended, she had moved to the other side of the sofa. Kapil Sharma added to the joke, quipping that Mira might have run away had she watched Shahid’s Kabir Singh before marrying him.

The promo also features Mira talking about Shahid as a father to their children, Misha and Zain. Calling him indulgent, she said he spoils their children, “but not in a bad way”. When Kapil asked whether there was a habit of Shahid’s that annoyed her the most, Mira responded with a straight face, “One?” Her reply left Shahid surprised and prompted laughter.

When Will Mira Rajput Appear On The Great Indian Kapil Show?

The Diwali-special episode featuring Shahid, Mira and Ishaan will stream on Netflix on October 31, 2026, at 8 pm. The episode promises a mix of sibling banter, relationship anecdotes and family revelations, with Mira’s first television appearance adding to the interest around the show.