Shahid Kapoor's better half Mira Rajput is a perfect combination of a happy playful mother and a dedicated wife. Every now and then, the diva keeps on sharing inside photo of Kapoor fam with fans and we absolutely love it! This time, she shared two adorable photos of her posing with daughter Misha Kapoor with a super-cute caption. Here's the post!

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are proud parents of two adorable kids, Misha and Zayn. Mira Rajput is an amazing mother and a dedicated wife who keeps on sharing her happy cute fam pics with fans. Be it her photo kissing hubby Shahid Kapoor or photos of her giggling and spending gala time with kids, Mira Rajput gives us major family goals.

Well, the pretty lady has once again made the Internet drool over her daughter’s cuteness by posting this adorable photo. Mira Rajput took to her official Instagram account to post these random clicks of her with cupcake Misha Kapoor and hearts are melting all over! In one of these photos, Misha can be seen looking at momma Mira and smiling and in the other photograph, the daughter-mother duo can be seen posing playfully for the camera. Misha Kapoor is even winking, making it all look even cuter. Take a look at the snaps!

While papa’s princess Misha Kapoor is wearing a white t-shirt with a floral skirt, Mira is carrying a casual attire. The colorful photo seems to belong from a mother-daughter day out! Mira Rajput has captioned the photo in the cutest manner and has proved that she is the coolest momma ever. Writing on behalf of little pumpkin Misha Kapoor, the caption said if I say cheese will you give me a lollipop! Well, if that didn’t leave you in splits, what will?

Here are some of the other pretty photos of the Kapoor clan, take a look!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More