After welcoming their second child, Mira Rajput attended the screening of Batti Gul Meter Chalu with her husband Shahid Kapoor. The duo was clicked outside the cinema hall and several photos are surfacing on the Internet. In the photographs, the couple matched their outfits in black.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have become the proud parents of two children. The duo is extremely elated with the arrival of the little bundle of joy in their family. Mira Rajput who was taking rest after her post-pregnancy, on Tuesday attended a special screening of Batti Gul Meter Chalu with her husband Shahid. Paparazzi caught her glimpse and various photographs are doing rounds on the Internet.

In the photographs, post-pregnancy, beaming with happiness Mira looks extremely happy while posing for the camera. The glow and smile on her face show that she is enjoying her new phase of life. The couple walked hand-in-hand. The duo can be seen twinning in black outfits. Mira looks gorgeous in her choice of outfit, while Shahid Kapoor is dapper in his black coloured sweat-shirt and track pants.

Ever since the Kapoor family has welcomed the baby boy, the whole family’s happiness has no bounds. On being asked about the good news of their second child, Shahid Kapoor’s mother Neelima Azeem in an interview to a leading daily, expressed her happiness.

She said that it is a wonderful phase of their life. After welcoming the baby boy, now Shahid-Mira’s family has been completed. Adding to this, she said that they had toiled very hard in their lives and now just reaping happiness.

Shahid Kapoor’s father Pankaj Kapoor is equally happy with the news. While speaking to a leading daily, the 64-year-old Maqbool actor said that it is a delightful phase of their family and thrilled about the good news. In case you missed it, Shahid and Mira named the baby boy as Zain Kapoor.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is busy promoting Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Yami Gautam. The movie is based on the power shortage and huge electricity bills. The movie is slated to hit the screens on September 21.

