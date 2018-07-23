Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha Kapoor is already a star in making and her latest photos are a proof of that. In the latest photos shared by Mira Rajput, Misha is seen making an insta-worthy style statement that reflects cuteness and swag. Meanwhile, the little missy is gearing up to welcome her little brother/sister in a few months.

From taking over social media with her cute antics to setting fashion goals, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s daughter Misha Kapoor is already a star in making. As the little muchkin gears up to welcome her little sister/ brother in a few months, Misha is seen taking her fashion a notch above in her latest photos. On July 22, Mira took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable photo of the next-gen star in which she can be seen striking a picture-perfect pose.

Sharing the photo on her social media profile, Mira revealed that Misha had picked her own outfit. In the photo, the little diva has styled a basic white shirt with pink floral pants and pink ballets and took her look to another level by pairing it with a silver butterfly sling bag with white sunglasses. Isn’t she looking absolutely adorable?!

In just no time, Misha shared another photo with the star on her Instagram story where the little missy is seen wearing a cute grey dress paired with tiny silver sandals and her favourite sunglasses to team up the look. Needless to say, Misha is definitely giving a tough competition to all the leading ladies of Bollywood in terms of style.

Speaking about the constant media glare on Misha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor in an earlier interview had stated that his daughter did not choose a glamorous life and he hates to think of all the glare that is on her. He added that it is not good for children to go through this and they have a right to normal childhood.

Growing up too fast! 🎀 A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on May 25, 2018 at 10:50pm PDT

My life 💖 A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Feb 10, 2018 at 4:58am PST

Guru Shishya Parampara A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Dec 21, 2017 at 4:20am PST

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More