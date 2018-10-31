Get excited as Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has shared the first glimpse of their baby boy Zain Kapoor. Shared as her Instagram story on October 31, the photo portrays Misha standing beside Zain's cute crib while he is looking at her elder sister. The photo is undeniably uber-cute and is taking over social media. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed their second child Zain Kapoor on September 5, 2018.

The wait for the first glimpse of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor’s baby boy Zain Kapoor is almost over. On October 31, Mira took to her official Instagram account to share an adorable photo of her two babies as her Instagram story.

In the photo, Misha can be seen standing alongside Zain, who is lying a crib. As the little muchkin holds a pillow that has Zain written all over it, Zain is looking intently at his elder sister. Check out the uber-cute photo of Misha and Zain Kapoor. Are the brother-sister absolutely adorable?! With this, we cannot wait to see Zain’s photos taking over social media and make everyone go awww!

Before this, Shahid, Mira and their adorable kids posed for the shutterbugs right after the family welcomed Zain in their lives. Tied the knot in July 2016 in Delhi, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were blessed with Misha in August 2017 while Zain was born on September 5 this year.

Announcing the birth of Zain, Shahid Kapoor earlier took to official Twitter account to share his excitement. In his tweet, Shahid stated that since his son Zain Kapoor is here, they feel complete. Thanking everybody for their wishes and blessings, Shahid added that he feels overjoyed and grateful.

Workwise, Shahid Kapoor is flying high with great projects in his kitty. After the massive success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Shahid was seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu co-starring Shraddha Kapoor that did an average business at the box office.

After this, the actor will be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster film Arjun Reddy. Titled as Kabir Singh, the film will hit the screens in 2019. In the film, the actor will be seen romancing Kiara Advani.

