One of the biggest talks of Bollywood, Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy has created a lot of buzz in the film industry. Every other day, a celebrity is stepping forward to lend their support for either of the sides. This time too, Mira Rajput who is married to Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, has made her stand clear on the issue.

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta, who has accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment, has been supported by many celebrities and now, Mira Rajput has joined the league. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is the latest to speak on the issue on social media. To make her stand clear, she shared a post of actor Sapna Pabbi on her official Instagram account, which aimed at highlighting the issue of female stars being harassed in Bollywood.

Sapna Pabbi, who is popular for her role in Khamoshiyaan,, posted on her official social media account voicing her thoughts and opinion about this matter and supported actress Tanushree Dutta strongly. She said that we all are missing a point here, that all of us fail to acknowledge. Sapna also questioned all the women for being lost when all of this was happening. This post was later shared by Mira Rajput, who never lays back when it comes to speaking up about issues. Although Mira Rajput did not come up very clear regarding the controversy but, her sharing this post says it all.

Recalling the controversy, Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of assaulting her on the sets of the movie Horn ok Pleasss. This incident allegedly took place about 10 years ago and she stated it all in a recent interview. Ever since this shocking confession, Tanushree has been the eye of the storm for everyone in the industry. While Nana Patekar, who is shooting for Housefull 4 currently, has denied all the accusations and also sent a legal notice to the Aashique Banaya Aapne actor for defaming him and his reputation in the industry.

Other than Mira Rajput, many other actors like Priyanka Chopra, Frieda Pinto, Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar have stepped in to voice their support for her. An old video of Dimple Kapadia’s interview also went viral in which she talked about Nana Patekar’s terrible side. Although she did not make a concrete point in those statements, the video went viral and hogged headlines because of this ongoing controversy.

