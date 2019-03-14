Mira Rajput recently got trolled for her statement which she made on working mothers on International Women's day. She said that she can't just spend one hour with her child and rush to work just like other working mothers. Further, she said that Misha is not a puppy and she wants to see her growing.

It seems like Mira Rajput is used to getting trolled. Recently, during a small interaction on Women’s Day, Mira discussed her views on working mothers and expressed her concern saying that just spending an hour a day with your child and rushing for your work is just not enough for her. She further said that Misha, her daughter, is not a puppy. As a mother, she wants to spend time with her and witness her growth. Just after the interaction, Mira’s statement got viral and post to which Mira started receiving negative comments, especially from working mothers. After that Mira also clarified the statement, but netizens just can’t forget her opinion.

Few hours back, Mira was spotted with her husband Shahid Kapoor outside the gym and both of them posed adorably for the shutterbugs. Just after the photos got viral on social media, netizens couldn’t stop themselves and asked her what made her leave her puppies at home and go to the gym. Talking about the work front, Shahid Kapoor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Kabir Khan, which is a remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy. The reports also revealed that Shahid Kapoor has also signed his next film in which he will be seen as a biker and will carry a bearded look for the film, that will go on floors from December this year.





