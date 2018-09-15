Shahid Kapoor's beautiful wife Mira Rajput Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to thank fans for the love and gifts they have been sending for Zain Kapoor. In her post, she urged the fans not to send the gifts for the newly born child and the reason will make you respect her more.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor Shahid Kapoor was recently blessed with a baby boy. Well, ever since the beautiful couple has welcomed their second child, fans are curious and excited to see the first look of Zain Kapoor. While Shahid Kapoor is busy enjoying his fatherhood, Mira Rajput took to her official Instagram handle to thank fans for the wishes. In her gratitude message, she even urged them to help the needy kids. She thanked all those who have sent the beautiful gifts for Zain. She even added that she feels, they are fortunate and extremely grateful for all that they have, but there are families and babies who are much more in need. She requested fans to send the products/gifts to those in need instead and make another baby’s world a happier place.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor were blessed with a baby boy on September, 6. They named the newest member of their family as Zain Kapoor. The star couple brought their son home on Friday 7 from the Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai. Shahid Kapoor who was last seen in Padmaavat took to his official Twitter handle to share the name of his son and even thanked fans for the good wishes.

In series of tweets, he wrote that the last few days were tough for him and his family. While Misha is running high on fever, Zain got home which made him miss the promotions of his upcoming film. He further wrote, “Just 9 days to go for Batti Gul Meter Chalu to release but being a parent is above all else. Hope to resume promotions very soon.”

