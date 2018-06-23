Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput want you to think of 2 hands and 2 feet in your stomach instead of a butterfly at 2:00am. She took to her Instagram account to their her late night thoughts. Take a look at what she exactly posted in her Insta story.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are all set to welcome their baby number 2 after cutie pie Misha Kapoor (1). While Shahid’s adorable photo with wifey confused his fans, Mira recently shared how she feels of having a breathing being inside her. She shared a photo with black background and text that said, “You know when you feel like you have butterflies in your stomach,” she wrote, “Now think of two hands and two feet in there, with hiccups. At 2 am. Party.”

One of the most adorable couples of Bollywood got married in 2015 and welcomed their first child named Misha in 2016. Kapoor in April took to his official Instagram account to let his huge fan club know about their second child. He shared munchkin Misha Kapoor’s picture posing beside a board that said, Big sister.

When asked about being a homey-mommy, Rajput said that she loved being at home and mother to her child. Mira thinks, she is happy being a home rather than spending one hour with her child and rushing to work. She thinks Misha is not a puppy that I would just spend an hour with her. She wants to be there with her child as her mother, seeing her grow up. Mommy-to-be Mira Rajput often shares Misha Kapoor’s picture on her social media. Take a look at the cute pictures at cupcake Misha.

Recently actor Shahid Kapoor shared an adorable picture of him sitting on the sofa, while Mira Rajput hugging him from the back. The cute picture within hours received thousands of likes but thats not it. Instagram users got so confused by the photo that they called it an illusion. The not-so-misleading photo was simple and understandable. Take a look at the picture to clear your doubts as well.

