Shahid Kapoor's lady love is immensely beautiful and her Instagram timeline is proof of that. But now, the popularity and fanbase of Mira Rajput have doubled as her cute munchkin Zain Kapoor has captured her Instagram. Mommy Mira Rajput once again shared an adorable photo with son Zain where both of them can be seen twinning in white. Look at the drool-worthy photo!

Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor’s lady love Mira Rajput might be an outsider but has aced the game of social media perfectly. The diva keeps on sharing gorgeous photos on her official Instagram timeline to impress fans. Of all the adorable family pictures, we love the ones that have Zain Kapoor or Misha Kapoor in it. Both the munchkins are cute at par level and fans love to see the cut photos of them. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor’s two little kids have blown away social media with their happy photos.

Once again, Mira Rajput took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her with little cutie pie Zain Kapoor and the netizens can’t keep calm. Soon after Mrs Kapoor shared this adorable photo, fans started showering it with comments and likes. In the photo, mommy Mira Rajput can be seen posing with Zain Kapoor and the mom-son duo is twinning in white. While Mira Rajput is rocking the casual look in a white top and blue jeans, baby Zain is wearing a white hoodie with black jeans. Take a look at the picture-perfect!

Well, this is not the first time Mira Rajput has taken social media by a storm with her cute happy family photos. The adorable couple keep on sharing the super-cute pictures of their kids and fans are fond of them. Here are some more!

