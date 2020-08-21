Amazon Prime Video has shared a video on Twitter, vowing to release Mirzapur Season 2 soon.The video concludes by saying, "Jaldi milenge, bahot hua intezaar" (it will be out soon, the wait has been adequate).

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video shared a video on its social media handles on Friday, promising to soon release the sequel to, Mirzapur. Fans have been waiting for Mirzapur Season 2 since Season 1 was streamed in November 2018. Now it seems that the long wait for the second season is going to be over.

Mirzapur is a Indian crime thriller web series which revolves around medicine, weapons and wildness. It portrays rule of mafia dons, the rivalry and crime prevailing within the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. The first season of the show starred Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Divyendu Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

ALSO READ : Politicising the dead: Cancel the cancel culture

#ms2w but just this one last time 👏 pic.twitter.com/Ux2qbMJtPc — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 21, 2020

The video demonstrates how everyone has been eagerly waiting for the release of Mirzapur 2. It ends by saying, “Jaldi milenge, bahot hua intezaar.”It also features the song ‘Jaldi milenge, bohot hua intezaar”.

The cast of Mirzapur 2 was seen at a dubbing studio in July.The show was supposed to release earlier this year but it got delayed due to the pandemic and national lock down.The lead actors like Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi had commenced dubbing Mirzapur Season 2 weeks back. They also sent messages to their fans and series lovers that the long wait is going to end.

ALSO READ : ‘Beginning of a new relationship’: Kangana Ranaut announces Twitter debut