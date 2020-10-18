#Boycottmirzapur2: While Season 2 of’ Mirzapur’ is all set to premiere on 23rd October, Divyenndu Sharma AKA Munna and Shweta Tripathi AKA Gollu respond to #Boycottmirzapur2 trolls. The backlash is over Ali Fazal AKA Guddu Bhaiya's tweet on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) back in January this year.

#Boycottmirzapur2: While Season 2 of’ Mirzapur’ is all set to premiere on 23rd October, the makers of ‘Mirzapur’ shared a gripping trailer of the much-awaited second season and ever since the conversation has been non-stop. The two-minute-thirty-eight-second trailer chronicles the world of Mirzapur that has become more about power, politics and revenge. It is about conspiracies and people double-crossing each other while carrying guns that they will not hesitate to use.

But #BoycottMirzapur2 row had also begun trending all over by certain section of people. The backlash is over Ali Fazal AKA Guddu Bhaiya ‘s tweet on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) back in January this year. Amid CAA protests and outrage Fazal had voiced his support to the movement. Many are demanding this season to be banned and boycotted because of Guddu Bhaiya’s stand.

Shweta Tripathi AKA Gollu responding to #BoycottMirzapur2 trolls said it doesn’t make a difference nor she understands that boycott hashtag. The actor further added her faith in her audience and those who do not wish to see can very well avoid the new season. Mirzapur’s actor Divyenndu Sharma AKA Munna bhaiya said the trolls don’t know they are in very big trouble because there are so many fans of ‘Mirzapur’ out there. He feels it’s just stupid to use such hashtags and warns trolls might get trash if they keep trending fake issues.

After piquing the interest of viewers by his commendable acting and dialogues by his ferocious and daring character Govind ‘Guddu’ Pandit in ‘Mirzapur’, actor Ali Fazal shared about how he prepared for Guddu Bhaiya version 2.0. While Tripathi stole the show essaying the role of Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King Of Mirzapur, Ali Fazal & Vikrant Massey packed a punch as Guddu and Bablu Pandit – the wannabe gangsters. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment, the second season of Mirzapur will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video.