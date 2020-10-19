Amazon Prime Video will premiere the much-awaited second season of 'Mirzapur' on October 23. Divyenndu V Sharmaa AKA Munna Tripathi turned out to be the infamous villain of Season 1. The actor drops a major hint saying fans will see a more human side of Munna this time.

Amazon Prime Video will premiere the much-awaited second season of ‘Mirzapur’ on October 23. The 10-part new season of the hinterland crime drama where power and revenge provide a way to keep order will reveal what happened to the infamous residents of Mirzapur, following the aftermath of a shocking season 1 finale. Divyenndu V Sharmaa AKA Munna Tripathi turned out to be the infamous villain of Season 1. The actor drops a major hint saying fans will see a more human side of Munna this time.

In Season 1, Abhishek Banerjee played Compounder and both Munna and Compounder shared major screen time together. Following his main accomplice death, Divyenndu V Sharmaa will be left with a major scare on his role and psyche. Munna will be seen feeling very lonely with his company. The new storyline dives deeper into the murky and rustic world of guns, drugs, and lawlessness.

The exciting trailer dropped by Prime Video also features some interesting twists in the plot essayed by the new talent Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar among others. This season doesn’t stay confined to the violent world of Mirzapur, it takes people to the power corridors where a nexus between politics and criminals prevails.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment, the second season of Mirzapur will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. The narrative of ‘Mirzapur S2’ will unfold through the lens of popular characters from the first season played by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Shekhar Gaur.