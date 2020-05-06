Mirzapur 2: Harshita Gaur aka Dimpy Pandey recently opened up about the second season and said that she enjoyed playing her character and all the credits for the series goes to the director and the writer.

Mirzapur 2: With cinema halls closed, film release suspended during the lockdown, the only channel which is currently leading in entertainment game are digital platforms. From enjoying favorite shows at home to getting new content, no doubt the OTT platforms have garnered a lot of eyeballs and have become the only source of new content. Further, Mirzapur is among the highly anticipated web series which has all aspects of entertainment from drama, action, violence to thrill.

For a long time, the audience has been waiting for the second season. Though, there is no official announcement about the release date, still, the craze in the audience is on its peak. Now, Harshita Gaur, who played the role of Dimpy Pandit in the first season opened up about the upcoming season. While interacting with a media portal, Harshita revealed that the viewers will see a different world from the Dimpy’s point of view.

She revealed that in the second season, Dimpy’s character will become more interesting as it will be more enhanced. She said that she enjoyed playing the role yet again as this time it was an emotional journey. She said all the credits for her character goes to the writer and the director who have formed it in such a beautiful way.

Harshita revealed that Mirzapur season 2 will have a lot of desi style action just like the last time and will be more about emotional and physiological state of mind. To those who don’t know, Mirzapur is a crime thriller series which is all about violence, guns, politics, and lawlessness. Further, it also features Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Duggal, Pankaj Tripathi, and many more.

