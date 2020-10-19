'Mirzapur’ season 2 is all set to premiere on 23rd October on Amazon Prime Video. Actor Harshita Gaur will be seen reprising the role of Dimpi Pandit in the hinterland dark-crime drama series. Much to fans delight, Harshita dropped a major hint and said for Dimpy this season will be very conflicting.

Piquing the curiosity of fans, ‘Mirzapur’ season 2 is all set to premiere on 23rd October. Actor Harshita Gaur will be seen reprising the role of Dimpi Pandit in the hinterland dark-crime drama series. Speaking of her character in Mirzapur 2, Harshita said that she has been very excited and counting days for Mirzapur 2 to start streaming. The Sadda Haq fame actor feels it will be interesting to gauge the audience’s reaction to her character because Dimpy has evolved to a large extent.

Much to fans delight, Harshita dropped a major hint and said for Dimpy this season will be very conflicting where she is trying to create her own reality. Harshita further added in season 2, after her brother and best friends death, Dimpy’s principles are intact but her perception of reality is shifting. The new storyline dives deeper into the murky and rustic world of guns, drugs, and lawlessness and traverses through myriad layers of vengeance, conspiracies, romance, drama, and the formidable women’s power in the terrains of Mirzapur.

Speaking of women’s role in the male-dominated world of Mirzapur, Harshita said that the women of Mirzapur has always been shown powerful and never been weaker. Also, Dimpy’s role will always be close to the actor’s heart since she has very vivid childhood memories of Mirzapur. Coincidently in real-life Harshita have spent quite an amount of her childhood there and when she was offered the series it had made her go all nostalgic. The gripping trailer dropped by Amazon Prime Video also takes the viewers to a land beyond Mirzapur where the women of Mirzapur have become bolder and more complex. They will not hesitate in using any means to achieve their goals.

The narrative of ‘Mirzapur S2’ will unfold through the lens of popular characters from the first season played by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang. This season doesn’t stay confined to the violent world of Mirzapur, it takes people to the power corridors where a nexus between politics and criminals prevails. It is about conspiracies and people double-crossing each other while carrying guns that they won’t hesitate to use.

With all eyes firmly fixed on what happens next on the show, the makers have kept everyone’s curiosity high by not revealing much about the story. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment, the second season of Mirzapur will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

