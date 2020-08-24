Mirzapur 2 release date, full cast: The OTT space in India has undergone a tremendous change in past 2 years. Some of the projects, which might have started on experimental basis, turned out to be one of the biggest success stories as audiences welcomed them with open arms. One such web show is Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur. Released in 2018, Mirzapur starring Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey and Ali Fazal among many others, gripped the audience’s attention with its complex and multilayered story.

The aftermath of the web show was such that Mirzapur fans urged Amazon Prime, its makers and actors to reunite for a season 2. Every time Amazon Prime released a new film or a show, fans would ask ‘When is Mirzapur Season 2 coming?’ and it seems like the wait is almost over.

On Monday, Amazon Prime released an announcement video to reveal that Mirzapur 2 will be streaming on Amazon Prime from October 23, 2020 (Monday) at 12 PM. ‘Revenge is a dish best served when it is cold. Mirzapur is a dream and it shall come true,’ said the streaming giant while sharing the announcement video.

Speaking about Mirzapur season 2, Actor Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu, recently told a news agency that the new season would boast of a lot more. The stakes are much higher and his character is very different. Admitting that the playing the part this time was a ‘bit frustrating’, Fazal said that the audiences would get a glimpse of ‘Old guddu’ only four to five times.