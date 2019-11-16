Mirzapur 2 teaser: Most loved web show of Amazon Prime Video Mirzapur is back with a bang, the famous character of the show Kaleen Bhiaya aka Pankaj Tripathi joined Instagram today posting Mirzapur 2 teaser.

Mirzapur 2 teaser: After much-anticipation, makers unveiled Mirzapur season 2 teaser today and it has created a lot of buzz on the internet. Amazon Prime Video web show will be premiered next year in 2020 and fans can’t keep calm. The most loved character of the show Kaleen Bhaiya played by Pankaj Tripathi shared the teaser on social media in a unique way. Yes, the actor recently joined Instagram and shared the teaser as his first post.

Pankaj is popular among fans after giving mind-blowing performances in many films and web series. The actor has been a part of every hit film as well as web shows including Sacred Games, Criminal Justice, Lukka Chuppi, Super 30, Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi and the list is never-ending. Mirzapur is one year old today as last year it was released on the same date and now the second season will release next year but the exact date is not out yet. Fans have high expectations from the new season as the first one was worth watching.

Talking about the first season, Mirzapur revolved around four main characters Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu, Bablu, Munna played by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma. The show also stars Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in supporting roles. The show is based on drugs, guns and lawlessness, rivalry and crime.

Much information about the new season has not been revealed yet but it will be interesting to see who all will be part of the show. In the teaser, Kaleen Bhaiya is saying a dialogue Jo aaya hai woh jayega bhi, bas marzi hamaari hogi. With the teaser, fans welcomed Pankaj on social media.

