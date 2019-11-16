Mirzapur 2 teaser out, Amazon Prime Mirzapur Season 2 teaser, trailer, release date in India: The much-awaited crime series Mirzapur 2 of Amazon Prime Video is back. Makers release recently dropped teaser of the show and we can't keep calm. It's confirmed! Mirzapur season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime next year in 2020.

Mirzapur 2 teaser out, Amazon Prime Mirzapur Season 2 teaser, trailer, release date in India: Finally the wait is over! Yes, Amazon Prime web show Mirzapur is all set to woo its fans once again with a new season. Recently, makers dropped teaser of the show and after much anticipation fans are super excited for the same. The action thriller show was released last year on November 16 and today on its birthday teaser of season 2 has been unveiled with the release date. Mirzapur season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video next year in 2020.

The superhit show features Pankaj Tripathi in the main lead and rest of the cast is still a surprise for fans. Talking about season 1, it featured Pankaj, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Divyendu Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda among others and the entire cast was praised for their performance. The crime thriller is created and directed by Karan Anshuman and produced by Excel Entertainment.

The show revolves around Kaleen Bhaiya played by Pankaj and how he is involved in drugs, guns and lawlessness. The storyline shows how the rule of mafia controls government and people staying in Uttar Pradesh. The show is filled with rivalry and crime prevailing in the state.

Talking about the teaser, it features Pankaj Tripathi’s voice and that’s enough for Mirzapur fans as the show has a different fan base because of Kaaleen Bhaiya. The show is back with a storm, the teaser is going viral on the internet creating a lot of buzz. Fans have high expectations from the show after watching Season 1, will it live to the expectations? For more updates, stay tuned to NewsX.

