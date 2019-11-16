Mirzapur 2 teaser: The makers have dropped the teaser of the second season of the highly-anticipated web series of Amazon Prime, Mirzapur. Fans are taking up to their social media to define how they are feeling after the teaser is out. Find out more below.

Amazon Original web series Mirzapur had received so much appreciation and love from all around. Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu, and Munna Tripathi were few highly popular characters from the web series played by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyendu Sharma respectively. After the first season of the show, the audience was waiting eagerly for the second season of the popular show.

Now, it seems that the wait will be over soon as the makers have dropped the teaser of the second season of Mirzapur today, on November 16. The teaser shows that the series will release in 2020 which means the fans have to wait for a little more. The fans are going crazy on social media and can’t wait much for the show to release. Much in love with the character, fans are waiting to see Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu the most. The highly-anticipated show was launched on the same date, November 16, last year and broke many records in terms of web release.

After the launch of the teaser, social media users are dropping their responses. One of the Twitter users tweeted that 15 seconds voice of Pankaj Tripathi is far better than the whole Housefull 4. While another user seemed more excited that he tweeted they will show the trailer but won’t tell the release date.

15 sec voice of Pankaj tripathi is far better than whole Housefull 4.#mirzapur2

Jo Aaya Hai Vo Jaayega Bhi, Bas Marzi Hamaari Hogi.

Mirzapur Ke Chaahnewalo Saalgirah Mubarak Ho. – Kaleen Bhaiya

#mirzapur2

The web show revolves around the drugs, lawlessness, and guns and how the rules of a Mafia in Uttar Pradesh control the government and people living in the rural region. We hope that the makers announce the release date soon and we will also update you within no time after they reveal it. Also, the excitement has raised to know about the new characters to be introduced in Mirzapur 2. Amazon Prime web series will be premiered on the Amazon Prime app next year as revealed in the teaser.

