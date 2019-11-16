Mirzapur is crime-based web series available on Amazon Prime Video. It is based on conditions of the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, where the crime rate very is high. Some of the dialogues got famous from the series on which social media contains a lot of memes.

Mirzapur is crime-based web series available on Amazon Prime Video. It is based on conditions of the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, where the crime rate very is high. The whole series consisting of a total of 9 episodes, revolves around regional dons and how they rule the trafficking of guns and drugs go around. Mirzapur is a place in Uttar Pradesh which is famous for all of these. It is supposed to be the third web series after Breathe and Inside Out which is available on Amazon Prime Video.

The cast of the series includes some famous names from the industry like Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Messey, Ali Fazal, Rashika Dugal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Divendu Sharma along with some people in supporting roles like Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Harshita Gaur. Makers of the series, Excel Entertainment is all set with season 2 of Mirzapur.

Season 1 was a big hit and got famous from its characters like Kaleen Bhaiya played by Pankaj Tripathy along with Munna Bhaiya played by Divendu Sharma. Some of the dialogues got famous from the series on which social media contains a lot of memes. As the teaser is out, the series is expected to be released by 2020. The fans of Mirzapur are eager for it since February 2019, as according to speculations till then the series was expected to release by February 2019. Here are some of the funny memes shared by people who are either fans of Mirzapur or waiting for the season 2.

The early episode of Mirzapur was highly appreciated by the audience and now they are expecting something big from season 2. Although fans are now comparing his starrer from Sacred Games season 2, the way fans get disappointed by its second season might Mirzapur does the same. But the makers have claimed that the audience will enjoy part two more than part one.

