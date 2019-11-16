Mirzapur 2 teaser: Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya is back with another crime thriller web series. Today the makers of Mirzapur 2 have dropped the teaser on all the social media. The teaser is getting a positive response and seems like another hit series.

Mirzapur 2: Welcome to the jungle of drugs, guns, and lawlessness. Mirzapur 2 teaser is out! Pankaj Tripathi is back with another crime thriller web series with more drama and action in it. Today the makers Mirzapur 2 dropped the teaser and unveiled the releasing date of season 2, December 2020 is the month. By looking at the positive response from the viewers seems like, it has increased the excitement level for season 2.

In the latest teaser, Pankaj gives the gist of the series by superb dialogue delivery, Jo Aya hai Vo Jayega Bhi, Bas Marzi Humari Hogi. Seems like another hit Amazon prime web series. However, season 1 did quite well which was based on the lives of two brothers from Uttarpradesh, who seeks power in society and got involved with mafia society. To keep up their power they go to any extent. All and all the show was filled with rivalry and revenge, where mafia controls the government.

Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu, Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit, Amit Sial as Ram Sharan, Divyendu Sharma as Munna, Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Golu, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta were featured in the main lead. However, all the characters in the film had own value in the series.

Mirzapur 2 teaser:

Talking about Mirzapur season 2, the wait is finally over as Kaaleen Bhaiya fans were eagerly waiting for another sequel of it. Within no time the travel went viral on social media, as season 1 has increased the expectations of the fans. However only season 2 will unwraps the real story, but for sure it will be another rowdy mafia show!

