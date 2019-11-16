Mirzapur 2 teaser: After the release of the teaser of the second season of Mirzapur 2, questions are rising that will it be able to cross the mark of season 1 or it will also disappoint the audience like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan starrer Sacred Games 2.

Amazon Prime popular web series Mirzapur has entertained us more than we thought. Even now we can watch the whole series on loop and still not get bored. Now the makers have dropped the teaser of its next season, Mirzapur 2, on the occasion of one year of the web series. Yes, if you put a little stress on your mind and think about it, Mirzapur was released on November 16, 2018.

Well, the first season of the show was received by the audience with wide arms, therefore, creating the second part is more challenging for the makers as the audience has very huge expectations from season 2. But here the question arises that will Mirzapur 2 be able to win hearts like its first season or will it disappoint the audience like Sacred Games 2 starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Makers will have to focus on the storyline, locations, scenes, dialogues, plot, characters in a very approaching and interesting manner so that the audience doesn’t get bored. To take the story towards a great end can help makers entertain the viewers. On the other hand, fans are also eagerly waiting to get the details about the show like new characters, story ahead and more, but makers have not revealed even a hint about the season 2 rather than just telling that it will be premiered in 2020.

The most-famous characters like Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu, and Munna Tripathi were few who managed to get infinite popularity and appreciation by the audience and these roles were played by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyendu Sharma respectively. As Sacred Games was doing the rounds, it was tough for Mirzapur to get more love than that but the web show proved that it is of another level.

