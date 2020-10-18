Mirzapur 2: Netizens have gone crazy on the recaps of the first season dropped by Amazon Prime Video and everyone are busy making memes out of their favourite characters, plots and dialogues. Mirzapur 2 is all set to premiere on 23rd October.

While Season 2 of’ Mirzapur’ is all set to premiere on 23rd October, fans can binge-watch Season 1 and enjoy the world of ‘Mirzapur’ while they wait for the second season to drop. Fascinating viewers in a terrific first season, the show featured Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, and Kulbhushan Kharbandha in the lead. The first season had clearly created a storm and netizens can not keep themselves from updates on the new season.

With all eyes firmly fixed on what happens next on the show, the makers have kept everyone’s curiosity high by not revealing much about the story. Netizens have gone crazy on the recaps of the first season dropped by Amazon Prime Video official handle and everyone are busy making memes out of their favourite characters, plots and dialogues. It seems everyone is holding fast onto their breath for the morning of 23rd October. All the Mirzapur fans have started recreating their favourite dialogues and the comment section of the official trailers have gone nuts.

From the official trailer to the throwback posts, the loyal fanbase is storming with their hilarious, twisted memes and the excitement seem too much to be handle. Not only are they using dialogues from their crime-drama series, but from the Bollywood movies like Phir Hera Pheri. While Tripathi stole the show essaying the role of Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King Of Mirzapur, Ali Fazal & Vikrant Massey packed a punch as Guddu and Bablu Pandit – the wannabe gangsters.

Piquing the excitement of fans, actor Pankaj Tripathi had shared the dark poster of ‘Mirzapur 2′ on Instagram. It showcases the grim reality of the city of bloodshed and guns- Mirzapur. The poster features an open jeep, parked on the pavement, with a number plate that read’ King of Mirzapur’, while the frame captures the view of a dead person, lying on the ground with a pistol in his hand which is shown covered in bloodstains. In the backdrop is the castle of ‘Kaleen’ Bhaiya the master of the city.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment, the second season of Mirzapur will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video.