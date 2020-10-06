Finally, makers of Mirzapur have dropped the gripping and much-awaited trailer of 'Mirzapur 2'. This season, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal will take you into the world of guns, drugs and crime. Watch the trailer here.

Makers of Mirzapur have finally dropped the much-awaited trailer of Mirzapur’s 2nd season. The Amazon Prime Video web series’ new season will be starring Ali Faizal, Divyenndu Sharma, Isha Talwar, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, and others. The arc appears to have plenty of violent scenes and promises a thrilling story.

The trailer shows Kaleen Bhaiya (played by Pankaj Tripathi) and his son Munna (Divyenndu Sharma) explaining their custom rules to be followed by people in Mirzapur. Guddu Pandit (Ali Faizal) is also shown as pursuing his vendetta for the deaths of his brother (Vikrant Massey) and wife (Shriya Pilgaonkar) and also take over Mirzapur, aided by Golu (Shweta Tripathi). Kaleen Bhaiya’s rival and Rati Shankar Pandey’s son Sharad Shukla (Anjum Shukla) also means to seize the criminal ownership of Mirzapur.

It is expected by the trailer that the second season will focus on the power struggle over Mirzapur. As such, a considerably larger scale of action scenes is expected, for killings will become more commonplace. This violence is not only believed to become more frequent but also more gruesome, likely to be traumatising for the faint-hearted.

While the first season received “mixed reviews”, the number of views it gathered was apparently enough to produce a second one as well. Although, the second season is yet to display how well it does the fans are waiting for it eagerly.

