Mirzapur Movie Budget And Cast Salary: Pankaj Tripathi Takes Rs 15 Crore, But What Did Ali Fazal, Divyenndu And Others Earn?

Mirzapur: The Movie has managed to take one of the most popular streaming franchises of India to the big screens by bringing back all the old faces along with new ones to the table. Apart from that, many questions are being raised regarding the Mirzapur movie budget, as well as the fee paid by the stellar cast of the movie.

It is reported that the production cost of the Hindi film Mirzapur is nearly Rs 250 crores, which clearly shows that the production is way bigger than the web series version. As for now, the makers of the film have not officially announced the complete budget or the cast fee of the Mirzapur movie. So, who reportedly earned the most among the Mirzapur movie cast?

What Is The Mirzapur Movie Budget?

As per sources, Mirzapur: The Movie has been produced on a budget of nearly Rs 250 crore. Although the claim hasn’t been officially confirmed by the producers, if it is true, it highlights the scope within which the series has been adapted into the big screen. The film expands upon the universe that was first established in Mirzapur Season 1 but with some changes in the story for a theatrical version. Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal plays Guddu Pandit, while Divyenndu essays Munna Tripathi.

Pankaj Tripathi Reportedly Takes Rs 15 Crore

Pankaj Tripathi is reportedly the highest-paid actor in Mirzapur: The Movie. The actor, who once again plays Kaleen Bhaiya, is said to have charged around Rs 15 crore for the film. That puts his reported remuneration significantly above several other major members of the Mirzapur movie cast.

How Much Did Ali Fazal Earn For Mirzapur: The Movie?

Actor Ali Fazal, who plays the character of Guddu Pandit, is said to have earned about Rs 4 crores for his services in the film. The character played by him is one of the most prominent characters of the series, and it has featured in the show since its first season.

What Did Divyenndu Reportedly Charge?

The other major draw of Mirzapur: The Movie is the return of Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi. It is said that the actor is being paid a cool Rs 3 crore for this role. The return of Munna has certainly caused a lot of buzz amongst fans owing to his character’s previous fate in the series.

Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar And Shweta Tripathi’s Reported Fees

One of the new faces that can be seen in the Mirzapur movie is Ravi Kishan who is said to be getting anywhere from Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore for his role as Babban Babua Yadav. According to reports, Jitendra Kumar is said to be pocketing Rs 1.5 crore for his role as Bablu, which is the character that Vikrant Massey portrays in the original web series. Shweta Tripathi Sharma reprises her role as Golu Gupta and is said to be getting about Rs 95 lakh.

Mirzapur Movie Cast Salary At A Glance

Pankaj Tripathi: Rs 15 crore

Ali Fazal: Rs 4 crore

Divyenndu: Rs 3 crore

Ravi Kishan: Rs 2–2.5 crore

Jitendra Kumar: Rs 1.5 crore

Shweta Tripathi Sharma: Rs 95 lakh

All these figures are based on media reports and have not been officially confirmed by the actors or producers.

Who Else Is In The Mirzapur Movie Cast?

Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar and Shweta Tripathi, there are some other characters in the Mirzapur universe that are featured in this movie too. This crime thriller, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, was released in theatres on September 4, 2026 and explores the world of power struggle and crime connected with this film series.

Those fans who are looking for the Mirzapur movie OTT release date have to know that the movie is now playing in theatres. No streaming date has been announced yet. In addition, the movie received rather positive but mixed feedback from both critics and fans, the actors’ performances were among the main topics of discussion.

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