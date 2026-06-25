Mirzapur Movie Teaser Review: Release Date, Plot Rumours and Big Screen Scope

Mirzapur Movie: With Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the eagerly awaited teaser trailer of Mirzapur: The Movie is out now, opening the gates wide to the movie adaptation of India’s biggest success in streaming crime franchise ever. Moving from the small screen to the big screen, the trailer showcases a whole new level of action, a complete change of casting, and a miraculous comeback of a popular character.

It is a massive milestone for the franchise as a whole and has been created with the intention of taking the bloody battles of Uttar Pradesh to the next level.

The Big Return: Munna Bhaiya is Back and ‘Amar’

There is no doubt that the major buzz generated by the teaser is the confirmed comeback of Divyenndu in the role of Munna Tripathi (Munna Bhaiya). Even after being subjected to such a fate in the ending of the streaming series, the movie makers have been focusing on his cult following.

Delivering lines similar to the previous ones of Munna Bhaiya, he appears on screen with the famous phrase, “Hindi filam ke hero hain hum, kaha tha na, hum amar hain.” (I am the hero of a Hindi film, didn’t I tell you I’m immortal?)

What adds more thrill to this teaser is the distinctive whistle sound that can be heard in the background which has already sparked an intense excitement on social media regarding the entry of Munna in single-screen theatres.

Casting Change: Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan Join Mirzapur

Though the teaser takes great liberty from the central conflict between Pankaj Tripathi’s calculating Akhandanand “Kaleen Bhaiya” Tripathi and Ali Fazal’s deranged Guddu Pandit, the new cast has created a buzz almost instantly.

Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat, Kota Factory), in a creative move, makes an entry into the world of Mirzapur with the entry into which he becomes a replacement to Vikrant Massey’s Bablu Pandit character legacy. His participation has been noticed by netizens, who have been equally excited and nostalgic about the entry of “Jeetu Bhaiya” into such an intense gangster role.

Among those joining the cast along with Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, and Shweta Tripathi is mass favorite Ravi Kishan. Ravi Kishan’s involvement suggests that there was a purpose behind including such an actor, as done by the director Gurmmeet Singh.



What is the plot of Mirzapur Movie?

While Excel Entertainment has been very secretive about several storylines, the teaser provides us with a significant insight into the timeline and storytelling of the spinoff movie.

According to industry speculation, the film is an “untold chapter” that incorporates the features of either an alternative timeline or an origin-driven prequel storyline. This is because some dead people like Munna Bhaiya, Bablu Pandit (recast) and Compounder (Abhishek Banerjee) are seen alive and participating in the action.

Visually, the teaser takes a step way from the limited areas in the UP district mentioned in the title. Several shots in the teaser show a convoy of black SUVs racing across the golden deserts, suggesting that the gang war has spread its area to Rajasthan and other national crime syndicates.

Mirzapur Movie Release Date

Mirzapur: The Movie is scheduled for a release date of September 4, 2026. Replacing other movies that would have filled the early September holiday slot, Mirzapur: The Movie will be released in Hindi and Telugu languages in theaters.

Teaser has managed to address the questions on “squishing a web series into a movie”. While cinematographer Sanjay Kapoor has exchanged the tight, claustrophobic frames of OTT series with wide anamorphic lenses, the background music consists of heavy bass. By eliminating the unnecessary elements of a 10-episode streamable season and presenting the essence of competition through a 150-minute action thriller format, Excel Entertainment is attempting to make Mirzapur compete with the present-day box office hits.

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