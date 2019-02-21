Today is an exciting day for the Mirzapur lovers as Amazon Prime Video has aanounced that it has given permission to the second season of the web series. The gangster drama starred Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi in its first season.

Mirzapur whose season 1 blew the minds away of the audience is set to return with its second season which will go on floors this year. Amazon Prime Video announced today that it has given a green signal to the making of the sequel. The gangster drama starred Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi in the first season.

The Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Media & Entertainment’s production, Mirzapur’s debut season had nine episodes. The plot of the drama revolves around the rule of mafia dons, the rivalry between them and crime in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. The Gurmeet Singh directorial web series received immense appreciation and good reviews from the critics and audience.

In an interview, Farhan stated that it was exciting for him to see global audiences responding well to the kind of content they are creating. He added that it had started with Inside Edge being nominated for an International Emmy and now Mirzapur being watched & loved across India and globally. He shared his happiness that both shows have been renewed for the next season giving him another chance to showcase Indian stories on a global platform.

Farhan’s business partner was quoted saying that Mirzapur has been their dream project and to quickly follow the first season with a season two announcement emphasizes their efforts to create best-in-class content for the online global audiences. He added that the show gave them an opportunity to challenge themselves and explore new subjects and territories. Now the makers of Mirzapur are looking forward to taking the story to another level of cinematic experience in the next season with Amazon Prime Video.

