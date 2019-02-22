The most awaited highly anticipated series Mirzapur will be coming up with its new season which is been announced by Amazon Prime video on Thursday. The whole part-1 series starred by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi. The whole series is named after a city of Uttar Pradesh where Mafia overrules.

Now, its time to see the reaction of the audiences who all are waiting eagerly to watch the sequel. The series would be according to their expectation level or not? That depends entirely upon the whole plot of the Mirzapur part-2 series.

Mirzapur is an Indian thriller web series starred by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi and each of the actors played their roles accurately. The whole nine episodes hold the suspense in such a way that no clues would work till the end. But this time expectation level is a bit high because the last series have shown an additional level of excellence.

Farhan, in his statement even expressed his expectation to see that global audience responding well to the kind of content they are creating. Mirzapur is kind of series which has given a new exposure to web series in India.

you deserve it if you still haven’t watched Mirzapur pic.twitter.com/WBb6zQizL6 — Amazon PrimeVideo IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 2, 2019

