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Home > Entertainment News > Mirzapur Season 4 Update: Movie Set In Season 1’s Timeline, Shweta Tripathi Tells Fans What To Remember Before The Next Chapter

Mirzapur Season 4 Update: Movie Set In Season 1’s Timeline, Shweta Tripathi Tells Fans What To Remember Before The Next Chapter

Mirzapur: The Movie revisits Season 1’s timeline, while Shweta Tripathi confirms that writing for Season 4 is underway. Here’s what fans need to know about the movie’s timeline and the next chapter.

Mirzapur (Image: X)
Mirzapur (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 17:00 IST

Mirzapur: The Movie is set in an older phase of the crime series’ universe, as the production of the fourth season is under way. This is what the actress said, which fans need to know about before the new installment. Those waiting for Mirzapur Season 4 can now look forward to something else in the franchise, as Shweta Tripathi cleared up the confusion about the recent release by saying where the plot of the film fits in the overall timeline of events. The star, who is seen playing the role of Golu Gupta in the series, made it clear that the movie belongs to the timeline of Season 1, not Season 3.

Shweta Tripathi shared all this information while appearing in NDTV Yuva 2026 on September 28, when she also said that the script for Season 4 was being written.

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What Did Shweta Tripathi Say About Mirzapur Season 4?

It was clarified by Shweta that Season 4 is being written and stated, “Season 4 ki lekhai chaalu hai.” Moreover, she further added that the incidents in the movie took place in Season 1 and asked the audiences not to take the story of the show forward as if it is continuing from the latest season.

The star also mentioned that she wants to explore new aspects of Golu Gupta and still thinks that there is something left to explore about this character. But she did not disclose any information regarding the plot of Season 4. Her statement comes at a time when the viewers are reacquainting themselves with the world of Mirzapur through a theatrical movie.

Where Does Mirzapur: The Movie Fit In The Timeline?

Launched on September 4, 2026, Mirzapur: The Movie is the story that occurs between Episodes 6 and 7 of Season 1. The reason is that the film contains the stories of the characters that develop differently in later seasons. Previously, Ali Fazal, who played the role of Guddu Pandit, encouraged the audience to watch the first six episodes of Season 1 before watching the movie. Such advice can help viewers to comprehend the moment when the plot of the movie departs from the main storyline.

The film continues with some of the characters such as Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Tripathi, Guddu Pandit and Golu Gupta and introduces new characters including Babban “Babua,” who is played by Jitendra Kumar. Additionally, Ravi Kishan is also featured in the cast of the film. Given the fact that the film takes place in one of the previous episodes, the presence of the characters that are going to die in later seasons cannot mean any changes in the main storyline.

When Will Mirzapur Season 4 Release?

An official release date for Mirzapur Season 4 has not been announced. Director Gurmmeet Singh confirmed in July that the writing process was underway. A report published on October 18 indicated that the production timeline was expected to be finalised by early 2027. This does not amount to confirmation that filming will begin on a specific date or that the season will premiere in 2027.

The makers have also not disclosed a detailed plot for the next season. For now, the confirmed development is that the writing is progressing, while the production schedule and release plans remain unclear.

What Can Fans Expect From Golu Gupta In Season 4?

The character of Golu has witnessed one of the biggest changes of the series; from being a studious young woman she became a character who has seen the impact of violence, loss and power. It can be gathered from Shweta’s comments that she would like to keep discovering various facets of the character in the future. However, no confirmation was provided by the actress regarding what’s coming next for Golu.

The difference should be considered by those who are getting ready for watching the fourth season of the show as Mirzapur: The Movie returns to the storyline of the first season, and the next season of the series is expected to continue the plot. Until there are more details on when and what will happen, nothing can be said for sure.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Isme Humour Kaise Lagta Hai?’ Salman Khan Schools Qazi Touqeer Over Spitting In ScoutOP’s Ear On Bigg Boss 20

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Mirzapur Season 4 Update: Movie Set In Season 1’s Timeline, Shweta Tripathi Tells Fans What To Remember Before The Next Chapter
Tags: entertainment newsGolu GuptaMirzapurMirzapur Season 4Mirzapur The MovieOTT NewsShweta Tripathi

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Mirzapur Season 4 Update: Movie Set In Season 1’s Timeline, Shweta Tripathi Tells Fans What To Remember Before The Next Chapter

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Mirzapur Season 4 Update: Movie Set In Season 1’s Timeline, Shweta Tripathi Tells Fans What To Remember Before The Next Chapter

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Mirzapur Season 4 Update: Movie Set In Season 1’s Timeline, Shweta Tripathi Tells Fans What To Remember Before The Next Chapter
Mirzapur Season 4 Update: Movie Set In Season 1’s Timeline, Shweta Tripathi Tells Fans What To Remember Before The Next Chapter
Mirzapur Season 4 Update: Movie Set In Season 1’s Timeline, Shweta Tripathi Tells Fans What To Remember Before The Next Chapter
Mirzapur Season 4 Update: Movie Set In Season 1’s Timeline, Shweta Tripathi Tells Fans What To Remember Before The Next Chapter
Mirzapur Season 4 Update: Movie Set In Season 1’s Timeline, Shweta Tripathi Tells Fans What To Remember Before The Next Chapter

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