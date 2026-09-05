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Home > Entertainment News > Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Opens At Rs 24.75 Crore, Enters 2026’s Top Openers

Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Opens At Rs 24.75 Crore, Enters 2026’s Top Openers

Mirzapur: The Movie has taken its OTT legacy to the big screen with a strong opening. The Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Ravi Kishan starrer has collected an estimated Rs 24.75 crore net in India on Day 1, according to early Sacnilk figures.

Mirzapur The Movie (Photo:X)
Mirzapur The Movie (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 08:55 IST

Mirzapur: The Movie has made a confident start at the domestic box office. According to early estimates reported by Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 24.75 crore net across India on its opening day, with its estimated gross collection standing at around Rs 29.70 crore.

The Hindi version accounted for the overwhelming share of the opening, while the Telugu version contributed a smaller amount. The figures are still early estimates and could be revised as final collections come in.

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What was Mirzapur: The Movie’s Day 1 occupancy?

The film opened across thousands of shows on Friday, September 4, as audiences finally got to see the popular Mirzapur universe on the big screen. Sacnilk’s tracking showed particularly strong traction in several Hindi-speaking markets. Lucknow recorded around 71% overall occupancy, while the National Capital Region registered about 48%. Jaipur also posted 50% occupancy, underlining the franchise’s strong mass-market appeal.

The film’s opening was not driven only by metropolitan audiences. Its performance in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi has been especially noteworthy, according to The Times of India.

Where does Mirzapur: The Movie rank among 2026 openers?

With Rs 24.75 crore net on Day 1, Mirzapur: The Movie has emerged as one of the biggest Hindi openers of 2026. It has comfortably moved past Awarapan 2, which opened at around Rs 22 crore, but remains below Border 2, which recorded a Rs 30 crore opening.

The year’s biggest opening-day performers currently include Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and Border 2, with Mirzapur: The Movie now firmly in the top bracket.

Why was Mirzapur: The Movie’s opening important?

The numbers are significant because the film represents a major experiment for an established OTT franchise. After three seasons on streaming, Mirzapur has moved into theatres with Pankaj Tripathi returning as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi.

Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the film arrived with a runtime of more than three hours and an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC. Early reviews have been mixed on its length but have largely highlighted the performances, action and nostalgia for the original series.

For a franchise that built its audience on OTT, the first-day numbers suggest that Mirzapur has managed to bring a sizeable part of that fan base into cinemas. The bigger test now will be whether the film can maintain the momentum through its first weekend.

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Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Opens At Rs 24.75 Crore, Enters 2026’s Top Openers
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Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Opens At Rs 24.75 Crore, Enters 2026’s Top Openers

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Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Opens At Rs 24.75 Crore, Enters 2026’s Top Openers

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Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Opens At Rs 24.75 Crore, Enters 2026’s Top Openers
Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Opens At Rs 24.75 Crore, Enters 2026’s Top Openers
Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Opens At Rs 24.75 Crore, Enters 2026’s Top Openers
Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Opens At Rs 24.75 Crore, Enters 2026’s Top Openers

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