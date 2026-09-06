LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore In Just Two Days

Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore In Just Two Days

Mirzapur: The Movie is turning its massive fan following into box-office momentum, with the Pankaj Tripathi-led film crossing the Rs 50-crore mark in India within two days of its theatrical release.

Mirzapur The Movie (Photo:X)
Mirzapur The Movie (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 06:55 IST

Mirzapur: The Movie has made a strong start at the box office, with the big-screen continuation of the popular franchise attracting audiences from its opening day. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film arrived in cinemas on September 4 and brought back Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu as Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna Tripathi. 

According to Sacnilk’s latest figures, the film earned Rs 31 crore net in India on Day 2, up from its Rs 25.75-crore opening-day collection. This takes its two-day India net total to Rs 56.75 crore.

You Might Be Interested In

The film has also crossed the Rs 50-crore mark in India within just two days, an encouraging start for a franchise making the jump from streaming to theatres.

What is driving Mirzapur: The Movie’s box-office run?

The film’s biggest advantage is, unsurprisingly, its established fan base. Mirzapur has built a loyal following across three seasons, and the theatrical release brings several of its most recognisable characters together again.

The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jitendra Kumar. Ravi Kishan joins the core ensemble as Babban Babua, while Jitendra Kumar plays Bablu Pandit.

How has Mirzapur: The Movie been received?

The early response has been largely favourable among fans, particularly for its performances, action and return to the franchise’s familiar world of power, revenge and the battle for the gaddi. Reviews have also highlighted Pankaj Tripathi’s return as Kaleen Bhaiya as one of the film’s major strengths.

The film also benefits from being more than a standalone adaptation. It expands the Mirzapur universe onto the big screen while retaining the characters that audiences have followed since the series began.

What is next for Mirzapur: The Movie at the box office?

With Rs 56.75 crore already in the bank in India, the crucial test will now be the weekend and the film’s ability to maintain momentum beyond its initial fan-driven rush.

The theatrical release also puts Mirzapur: The Movie in competition with titles including Hanuman Ansh and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Hanuman Ansh, in particular, has continued to show strong legs in its fourth week.

For a franchise that was born on OTT, crossing Rs 50 crore in two days marks a notable theatrical opening — and the weekend numbers will reveal just how far its Mirzapur fever can travel.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore In Just Two Days
Tags: Mirzapur The MoviePankaj Tripathi

RELATED News

Poonam Pandey Calls Her Erotic Viral Videos ‘Social Service’ — Why Does She Think They Help Stressed Men?

Bigg Boss 20 Premiere: When And Where To Watch Salman Khan’s Show? Time, TV Channel, OTT, Contestants And More

Akshay Kumar Recalls Catching Saif Ali Khan Outside Kareena Kapoor’s Room At 4:30 AM — What Was His ‘Jog’ Excuse On KBC 18?

Isha Rikhi On Badshah Split: ‘Don’t Spread Rumours’ — Is She The Mystery Woman In Bigg Boss 20 Promo?

Mirzapur Movie Budget And Cast Salary: Pankaj Tripathi Takes Rs 15 Crore, But What Did Ali Fazal, Divyenndu And Others Earn?

LATEST NEWS

Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu Dies, What Led To JMM Leader’s Sudden Death?

22 Killed, Several Injured In Congo Wedding Fire: What Caused The Deadly Blaze?

“You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide”: Security Forces Gun Down Lashkar Commander Yasir in Kashmir After Three-Month Hunt

Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore In Just Two Days

WATCH VIDEO: Cardiff Defender Krystian Bielik Involved In Shocking Altercation With Fan During EFL Match Against Portsmouth

Who Is Miss World 2026 Winner Joheirry Mola Dominguez? Meet the Educator Who Won the Global Crown

IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Dominant India Crush Pakistan To End Group Stage Unbeaten

Croatia Stalwart Luka Modric To Continue His International Career After FIFA WC 2026, Confirms Availability For UEFA Nations League

Madhya Pradesh Adivasi Children Deaths: How Measles, Malaria Killed 29 Children in Balaghat

Punjab Congress Reshuffle After High Command Meeting Amid Party Infighting: Sachin Pilot Named New In-Charge, Bhupesh Baghel Shifted

Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore In Just Two Days

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore In Just Two Days

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore In Just Two Days
Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore In Just Two Days
Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore In Just Two Days
Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore In Just Two Days

QUICK LINKS