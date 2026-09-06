Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore In Just Two Days

Mirzapur: The Movie has made a strong start at the box office, with the big-screen continuation of the popular franchise attracting audiences from its opening day. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film arrived in cinemas on September 4 and brought back Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu as Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna Tripathi.

According to Sacnilk’s latest figures, the film earned Rs 31 crore net in India on Day 2, up from its Rs 25.75-crore opening-day collection. This takes its two-day India net total to Rs 56.75 crore.

The film has also crossed the Rs 50-crore mark in India within just two days, an encouraging start for a franchise making the jump from streaming to theatres.

What is driving Mirzapur: The Movie’s box-office run?

The film’s biggest advantage is, unsurprisingly, its established fan base. Mirzapur has built a loyal following across three seasons, and the theatrical release brings several of its most recognisable characters together again.

The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jitendra Kumar. Ravi Kishan joins the core ensemble as Babban Babua, while Jitendra Kumar plays Bablu Pandit.

How has Mirzapur: The Movie been received?

The early response has been largely favourable among fans, particularly for its performances, action and return to the franchise’s familiar world of power, revenge and the battle for the gaddi. Reviews have also highlighted Pankaj Tripathi’s return as Kaleen Bhaiya as one of the film’s major strengths.

The film also benefits from being more than a standalone adaptation. It expands the Mirzapur universe onto the big screen while retaining the characters that audiences have followed since the series began.

What is next for Mirzapur: The Movie at the box office?

With Rs 56.75 crore already in the bank in India, the crucial test will now be the weekend and the film’s ability to maintain momentum beyond its initial fan-driven rush.

The theatrical release also puts Mirzapur: The Movie in competition with titles including Hanuman Ansh and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Hanuman Ansh, in particular, has continued to show strong legs in its fourth week.

For a franchise that was born on OTT, crossing Rs 50 crore in two days marks a notable theatrical opening — and the weekend numbers will reveal just how far its Mirzapur fever can travel.