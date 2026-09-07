Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 3: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Film Nears Rs 100 Crore In Opening Weekend

The Mirzapur franchise has made its much-anticipated jump from streaming to the big screen, and the audience has turned up in force. Mirzapur: The Movie, led by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Ravi Kishan, has collected Rs 93.75 crore net in India in its opening weekend, putting it within touching distance of the Rs 100-crore milestone.

The film’s performance is particularly significant because it is built around a streaming franchise rather than a conventional theatrical star vehicle. Its first weekend has now offered a strong answer to the question of whether the loyal Mirzapur audience would pay to see the story continue in cinemas.

How Much Did Mirzapur The Movie Earn In Three Days?

The film opened with Rs 25.75 crore on Friday, followed by a healthy jump to Rs 32 crore on Saturday. Sunday proved even stronger, with the film adding around Rs 36 crore, according to Sacnilk’s estimates. That took its three-day India net collection to Rs 93.75 crore.

The film is now just over Rs 6 crore away from Rs 100 crore and could reach the milestone early in its first week if the momentum continues.

Why Is Mirzapur The Movie Performing So Well?

A major factor is the franchise’s established fan base. Mirzapur has been one of India’s most popular crime dramas on Prime Video, with its characters, particularly Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna Tripathi, becoming widely recognised in popular culture.

The theatrical release marks the first time the franchise has expanded beyond streaming. Amazon confirmed that the film brings the world of Mirzapur to cinemas with the returning cast at its centre.

What Is Mirzapur The Movie About?

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and created by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie continues the story of the crime saga on a larger canvas. Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, with Ravi Kishan also part of the cast.

Released on September 4, 2026, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment.

With Rs 93.75 crore already in the bag, the next target is clear: Rs 100 crore and beyond.