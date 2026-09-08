Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore, Passes Its First Monday Test

Mirzapur: The Movie is proving that the cult following of an OTT franchise can translate into theatrical numbers. Released on September 4, the Gurmeet Singh directorial opened strongly and continued to build momentum through its first weekend. The film earned Rs 25.75 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 32 crore on Saturday and Rs 36 crore on Sunday, taking its three-day India net to Rs 93.75 crore, according to Sacnilk’s latest figures.

The film then crossed the Rs 100-crore mark on Monday. As of around 8 pm on September 7, Mirzapur: The Movie had added Rs 8.64 crore on Day 4, taking its India net collection to approximately Rs 102.39 crore. The Monday figure remains live and is expected to be updated once the day’s final numbers come in.

That makes the Rs 100-crore milestone particularly significant for a film that does not rely on a conventional Bollywood superstar as its central draw. Its biggest selling point has instead been the familiarity of the Mirzapur universe and the return of characters that have built a loyal audience over three seasons.

Why is the film’s theatrical success significant?

The film marks the first major theatrical expansion of Mirzapur, one of Prime Video’s most recognisable Indian franchises. Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment have taken the story from streaming to cinemas, bringing back Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi.

The transition was a calculated gamble. Instead of retelling the series, the film explores an untold chapter from the 2018 timeline established in Season 1. It also introduces new dynamics, including Ravi Kishan as gangster Babban Babua Yadav, while Jitendra Kumar steps into the role of Bablu Pandit, previously played by Vikrant Massey.

What is Mirzapur: The Movie about?

Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film returns to the battle for control of Mirzapur. Old rivalries resurface as Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu and Munna find themselves caught in another violent power struggle, while new contenders attempt to change the balance.

The movie’s biggest advantage remains its familiarity. After three seasons on OTT, its characters already have an established emotional connection with viewers, and the early box-office response suggests that fans were willing to leave their screens and enter the theatre to see the Mirzapur world on a much larger scale.