LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore, Passes Its First Monday Test

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore, Passes Its First Monday Test

Mirzapur: The Movie has carried its OTT popularity to the big screen, crossing the Rs 100-crore mark in India within four days of release. The film’s Monday numbers now offer the first indication of how strongly it can hold through the weekdays.

Mirzapur The Movie (Photo:X)
Mirzapur The Movie (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-09-08 06:52 IST

Mirzapur: The Movie is proving that the cult following of an OTT franchise can translate into theatrical numbers. Released on September 4, the Gurmeet Singh directorial opened strongly and continued to build momentum through its first weekend. The film earned Rs 25.75 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 32 crore on Saturday and Rs 36 crore on Sunday, taking its three-day India net to Rs 93.75 crore, according to Sacnilk’s latest figures. 

The film then crossed the Rs 100-crore mark on Monday. As of around 8 pm on September 7, Mirzapur: The Movie had added Rs 8.64 crore on Day 4, taking its India net collection to approximately Rs 102.39 crore. The Monday figure remains live and is expected to be updated once the day’s final numbers come in.

You Might Be Interested In

That makes the Rs 100-crore milestone particularly significant for a film that does not rely on a conventional Bollywood superstar as its central draw. Its biggest selling point has instead been the familiarity of the Mirzapur universe and the return of characters that have built a loyal audience over three seasons.

Why is the film’s theatrical success significant?

The film marks the first major theatrical expansion of Mirzapur, one of Prime Video’s most recognisable Indian franchises. Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment have taken the story from streaming to cinemas, bringing back Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi.

The transition was a calculated gamble. Instead of retelling the series, the film explores an untold chapter from the 2018 timeline established in Season 1. It also introduces new dynamics, including Ravi Kishan as gangster Babban Babua Yadav, while Jitendra Kumar steps into the role of Bablu Pandit, previously played by Vikrant Massey.

What is Mirzapur: The Movie about?

Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film returns to the battle for control of Mirzapur. Old rivalries resurface as Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu and Munna find themselves caught in another violent power struggle, while new contenders attempt to change the balance. 

The movie’s biggest advantage remains its familiarity. After three seasons on OTT, its characters already have an established emotional connection with viewers, and the early box-office response suggests that fans were willing to leave their screens and enter the theatre to see the Mirzapur world on a much larger scale.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore, Passes Its First Monday Test
Tags: Mirzapur The MovieMirzapur The Movie box office collectionMirzapur The Movie box office collection day 4

RELATED News

Bigg Boss 20: From ‘Too Fat’ To ‘Too Thin’: Love Gill Opens Up About Body Shaming

Toxic Rejected Rs 150 Crore OTT Offer, Now Gets Only…? How Yash Starrer’s Streaming Value Crashed After Box Office Run

Bigg Boss 20: Who Is Qazi Touqeer? Bigg Boss 20 Contestant’s Net Worth, Career, Controversies, Home, Lifestyle And More

Sanjay Dutt’s Yerwada Jail Quip Ignites Marathi Row: ‘6 Saal Jail Mein Rehkar Bhi Nahi Seekhi…’

Who Is Shobhinaw Satyaa, The Face Of Neem Karoli Baba In ‘Hanuman Ansh’? What Were The 3 Conditions For The Role?

LATEST NEWS

Malaysia Airlines MH156 Emergency Landing: What Happened After Engine No. 2 Failed Mid-Air?

LG Sinha Approves Key Amendments to J&K Industrial Land Policy 2021-30: Why Rs 4,000 Crore Projects Get a Push

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Sunday Night’s Main Event Fallout, Road To Money In The Bank Begins | Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Day After 7 Deaths, MCD Orders Demolition of Adjacent Building

KL Rahul Trolls Kevin Pietersen As Former Delhi Capitals Mentor Joins England’s Backroom Staff — ‘Is Maldives Holiday Included In The Package?’

Sofik SK 6 Minutes 6 Seconds Leaked MMS Video: Who Is the West Bengal Content Creator at the Centre of the Controversy?

Mathira MMS Controversy: From AI Claims To FIA Complaint, What Happened After Videos Went Viral?

He Saved Lives for Decades, But Was Left Alone at 85: BHU Contacted Dr TK Lahiri’s Family in Kolkata, They Refused to Come

Calcutta Football League: Kolkata Derby Between East Bengal And Mohun Bagan Ends In 1-1 Stalemate

Tech Layoffs 2026: 6,300+ Jobs Lost in 10 Days as Uber, PayPal Cut Staff; Is AI to Blame?

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore, Passes Its First Monday Test

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore, Passes Its First Monday Test

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore, Passes Its First Monday Test
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore, Passes Its First Monday Test
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore, Passes Its First Monday Test
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore, Passes Its First Monday Test

QUICK LINKS