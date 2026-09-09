Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 5: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal’s Film Holds Strong On Tuesday, Nears Rs 120 Crore In India

Mirzapur: The Movie has maintained its box-office momentum even after the expected Monday slowdown. Released in theatres on September 4, the Gurmeet Singh directorial opened to strong audience interest, powered largely by the enormous fan base of the original Prime Video series.

According to the latest live box-office tracking from Sacnilk, the film had earned around Rs 4.05 crore on Tuesday by 10 pm, taking its India net collection to approximately Rs 113.80 crore after five days. These figures are still being updated and should be treated as estimates until the final numbers for Day 5 are reported.

The film had collected Rs 25.75 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 32 crore on Saturday and Rs 36 crore on Sunday. Monday brought a comparatively lower but still healthy Rs 16 crore, taking the four-day total to roughly Rs 109 crore.

Is Mirzapur The Movie still holding well on weekdays?

The Tuesday numbers mark a clear drop from the opening weekend, but that is hardly unusual for a film entering its first weekday stretch. More importantly, Mirzapur: The Movie has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within four days, giving it a sizeable cushion heading into the rest of its first week.

The film’s worldwide performance has also been strong. Reports on its fourth-day performance placed its global collection at around Rs 154 crore, underlining the scale of its theatrical reception.

What is Mirzapur The Movie about?

Unlike a straightforward sequel, the film explores an untold chapter from the world of Mirzapur. Its story is set in 2018, around the events of the first season, allowing several familiar characters to return despite what viewers already know about their later fates.

Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya, alongside Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi. Jitendra Kumar steps into the role of Bablu Pandit, while Ravi Kishan joins the franchise as Babban. Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Harshita Gaur also return to the Mirzapur universe.

Why did Mirzapur The Movie create such a box-office buzz?

The biggest challenge for the film was also its biggest advantage: Mirzapur already has a deeply invested audience. After three seasons on streaming, taking the franchise from individual screens to packed cinemas turned the release into an event for its fan base. Amazon India noted the scale of anticipation around bringing the characters to a theatrical setting.

With its five-day India net now hovering around Rs 114 crore, the film’s next major test will be whether it can sustain its weekday collections before the second weekend.