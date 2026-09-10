Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Film Nears Rs 200 Crore Worldwide, Beats Welcome To The Jungle

The Mirzapur franchise has taken its biggest gamble yet by moving from streaming to the big screen, and the early box office numbers suggest that the gamble is paying off. Mirzapur: The Movie has remained remarkably steady through its first week, despite the expected weekday slowdown.

According to Sacnilk’s latest figures, the film earned Rs 12.30 crore net in India on Day 6, taking its domestic net total to Rs 137.65 crore. Its India gross stands at Rs 164.43 crore, while the overseas gross has reached Rs 29 crore. The film’s worldwide gross now stands at Rs 193.43 crore, leaving it just around Rs 6.57 crore short of the Rs 200 crore milestone.

Mirzapur The Movie Day 6 box office: How much did it earn?

The film opened with an impressive Rs 25.75 crore on Friday before accelerating over the weekend. Saturday brought Rs 32 crore, while Sunday proved to be the biggest day so far with Rs 36 crore. As expected, collections dipped on Monday, but the film still managed Rs 16 crore. Tuesday remained strong at around Rs 15.60 crore before Wednesday saw a 21.2% drop to Rs 12.30 crore.

The numbers have also pushed Mirzapur: The Movie past the reported lifetime India net collection of Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle, which had earned around Rs 134 crore.

Why is Mirzapur The Movie performing so well?

Much of the film’s strength comes from the established popularity of the Mirzapur universe. The theatrical adaptation brings back Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, alongside Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Abhishek Banerjee. Jitendra Kumar has stepped into the role of Bablu Pandit, previously played by Vikrant Massey in the series, while Ravi Kishan joins the franchise as Babban Babua.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film was released in cinemas on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu. It expands the Mirzapur story with an untold chapter set around the events of the first season.

Divyenndu thanks fans as Mirzapur returns to cinemas

The strong theatrical response has also prompted an emotional reaction from the cast. Divyenndu shared a picture with Pankaj Tripathi on Instagram while celebrating the film’s performance.

He wrote, “Family hain aap log hamari.. aur aapne saabit kar diya!! Mirzapur family ki taraf se Dhanyawaad.” The post came as the film crossed the Rs 170 crore worldwide mark and continued its strong run in theatres. With the worldwide collection already at Rs 193.43 crore after six days, the next major target for Mirzapur: The Movie is clear: the Rs 200 crore club.