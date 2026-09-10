LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Film Nears Rs 200 Crore Worldwide, Beats Welcome To The Jungle

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Film Nears Rs 200 Crore Worldwide, Beats Welcome To The Jungle

Mirzapur: The Movie continues its strong theatrical run. After crossing Rs 170 crore worldwide in five days, the Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu starrer added another Rs 12.30 crore on Day 6 in India, taking its worldwide gross close to the Rs 200 crore mark.

Mirzapur The Movie (Photo:X)
Mirzapur The Movie (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 09:49 IST

The Mirzapur franchise has taken its biggest gamble yet by moving from streaming to the big screen, and the early box office numbers suggest that the gamble is paying off. Mirzapur: The Movie has remained remarkably steady through its first week, despite the expected weekday slowdown.

According to Sacnilk’s latest figures, the film earned Rs 12.30 crore net in India on Day 6, taking its domestic net total to Rs 137.65 crore. Its India gross stands at Rs 164.43 crore, while the overseas gross has reached Rs 29 crore. The film’s worldwide gross now stands at Rs 193.43 crore, leaving it just around Rs 6.57 crore short of the Rs 200 crore milestone.

You Might Be Interested In

Mirzapur The Movie Day 6 box office: How much did it earn?

The film opened with an impressive Rs 25.75 crore on Friday before accelerating over the weekend. Saturday brought Rs 32 crore, while Sunday proved to be the biggest day so far with Rs 36 crore. As expected, collections dipped on Monday, but the film still managed Rs 16 crore. Tuesday remained strong at around Rs 15.60 crore before Wednesday saw a 21.2% drop to Rs 12.30 crore.

The numbers have also pushed Mirzapur: The Movie past the reported lifetime India net collection of Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle, which had earned around Rs 134 crore.

Why is Mirzapur The Movie performing so well?

Much of the film’s strength comes from the established popularity of the Mirzapur universe. The theatrical adaptation brings back Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, alongside Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Abhishek Banerjee. Jitendra Kumar has stepped into the role of Bablu Pandit, previously played by Vikrant Massey in the series, while Ravi Kishan joins the franchise as Babban Babua.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film was released in cinemas on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu. It expands the Mirzapur story with an untold chapter set around the events of the first season.

Divyenndu thanks fans as Mirzapur returns to cinemas

The strong theatrical response has also prompted an emotional reaction from the cast. Divyenndu shared a picture with Pankaj Tripathi on Instagram while celebrating the film’s performance.

He wrote, “Family hain aap log hamari.. aur aapne saabit kar diya!! Mirzapur family ki taraf se Dhanyawaad.” The post came as the film crossed the Rs 170 crore worldwide mark and continued its strong run in theatres.  With the worldwide collection already at Rs 193.43 crore after six days, the next major target for Mirzapur: The Movie is clear: the Rs 200 crore club.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Film Nears Rs 200 Crore Worldwide, Beats Welcome To The Jungle
Tags: Bollywood Box OfficeMirzapur The Movie

RELATED News

Disha Patani To Nora Fatehi: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Know Exactly How To Turn Up The Oomph Factor — See Their Hottest Pics

Anurag Kashyap Birthday Special: The Film That Never Released, The Film That Was Banned — 7 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know

Who Is Arishfa Khan? Bigg Boss 20 Contestant’s Net Worth, Career, Controversies, Home, Lifestyle And More

Was Ammy Virk Really Attacked In Canada? Singer’s Father Breaks Silence After Abbotsford Shooting

Arijit Singh To Watch Bigg Boss For The First Time For This Contestant — Who Is His ‘Apna Rockstar’?

LATEST NEWS

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Film Nears Rs 200 Crore Worldwide, Beats Welcome To The Jungle

US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Results: Alexander Zverev, Karen Khachanov Reach Semi-Finals After Dominant Wins

Anjali Anand’s 12-Second Video Goes Viral: Actress’ Reaction In THIS Clip Sparks Buzz — WATCH

CCTV Captures Young Couple in Intimate Act Inside Namo Bharat Train, Footage Resurfaces Online

US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Coco Gauff Produces Comeback Win, Elena Rybakina Reaches Semi-Finals And Claims No. 1 Ranking

Gandhinagar Building Collapse: 15 Rescued, 12 Injured After Slab Falls at Under-Construction Mall in Kudasan

Brazil Squad vs India and Australia Announced: Vinicius Jr, Raphinha Headline Carlo Ancelotti’s 26-Man Team

iPhone Duo: Apple’s First Foldable iPhone; Check India Price, 7.6-Inch Display, Specs And Sale Date

UCL 2026/27 Matchday 1 Results: Raphinha Shines For Barcelona, Ferran Torres Hat-Trick Powers PSG to Huge Victory

What Is Vijay’s ‘Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance’ And What Does It Mean For Tamil Nadu?

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Film Nears Rs 200 Crore Worldwide, Beats Welcome To The Jungle

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Film Nears Rs 200 Crore Worldwide, Beats Welcome To The Jungle

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Film Nears Rs 200 Crore Worldwide, Beats Welcome To The Jungle
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Film Nears Rs 200 Crore Worldwide, Beats Welcome To The Jungle
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Film Nears Rs 200 Crore Worldwide, Beats Welcome To The Jungle
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Film Nears Rs 200 Crore Worldwide, Beats Welcome To The Jungle

QUICK LINKS