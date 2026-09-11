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Home > Entertainment News > Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 7: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Film Nears Rs 150 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 7: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Film Nears Rs 150 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

Mirzapur: The Movie has maintained a strong run in its opening week, with the Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal-led film now just short of the Rs 150 crore mark in India. The film has also crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide, setting up an important second weekend at the box office.

Mirzapur The Movie (Photo:X)
Mirzapur The Movie (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 07:57 IST

Mirzapur: The Movie is holding its ground at the box office after completing its first week in theatres. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film arrived on September 4 with the considerable advantage of an established franchise behind it. Seven days later, the theatrical experiment appears to be paying off, with the film closing in on another major domestic milestone.

Mirzapur The Movie Day 7 box office collection

According to the latest trade figures reported by Times of India, Mirzapur: The Movie added around Rs 10 crore on Day 7, taking its India net collection to approximately Rs 147.95 crore. The film has also crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide, with its global gross reported at more than Rs 211 crore.

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The film opened at Rs 25.75 crore on Friday and gained momentum over the weekend, collecting Rs 32 crore on Saturday and Rs 36 crore on Sunday, according to Sacnilk’s trade estimates. Its weekday numbers remained relatively steady before the expected decline on Thursday.

With the Rs 150 crore India net milestone now within touching distance, the second weekend will be crucial for the film’s long-term theatrical run.

Will Mirzapur The Movie beat Awarapan 2?

The film has already moved past the lifetime India net collection reported for Welcome To The Jungle, which stands at around Rs 134 crore. Its next immediate benchmark is Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, which has collected around Rs 150.40 crore in India.

That means Mirzapur: The Movie is now only a few crores away from overtaking that figure. However, with Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, arriving in theatres on Friday, the film will face fresh competition just as it enters its second weekend.

Why is Mirzapur The Movie performing strongly?

The film’s biggest advantage remains the popularity of the original Mirzapur series, which premiered on Prime Video in 2018 and went on to become one of India’s most recognisable streaming franchises.

Interestingly, Mirzapur: The Movie is not a continuation of Season 3. The story returns to 2018 and explores an untold chapter set within the timeline of the first season, allowing characters such as Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna Tripathi to return.

The film brings back Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal and Shweta Tripathi, while Jitendra Kumar takes over the role of Bablu Pandit and Ravi Kishan joins the story as Babban Yadav. The film is written by Puneet Krishna and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

Ali Fazal’s message to theatre audiences

The film’s success has also been accompanied by visible enthusiasm from its cast. Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu Pandit, has been visiting theatres and interacting with audiences as the film continues its run.

The actor has previously described the theatrical release as a new experiment for the franchise and said he hoped audiences would return to cinemas for the experience. He also stressed that the film was designed as a fresh story rather than a continuation of the later seasons.

With Mirzapur: The Movie now approaching Rs 150 crore in India and having crossed the Rs 200 crore worldwide milestone, the second weekend will determine whether its theatrical momentum can turn into a much bigger box-office run.

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Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 7: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Film Nears Rs 150 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide
Tags: box office collectionMirzapur The Movie

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Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 7: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Film Nears Rs 150 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 7: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Film Nears Rs 150 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 7: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Film Nears Rs 150 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 7: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Film Nears Rs 150 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

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