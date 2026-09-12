Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 8: Pankaj Tripathi’s Film Crosses Rs 157 Crore In India, Worldwide Total Nears Rs 225 Crore

Mirzapur: The Movie has maintained a strong hold at the box office in its second week. According to trade estimates, the film earned around Rs 9 crore net in India on Day 8, taking its domestic collection to approximately Rs 157.45 crore. The film has also crossed the Rs 225 crore mark worldwide, strengthening its position among the year’s major Hindi releases.

The Day 8 figure represents a drop from the previous day, but the film continues to draw audiences despite the arrival of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Haiwaan. Bollywood Hungama’s tracker, meanwhile, estimates Day 8 at around Rs 9.21 crore, highlighting the slight variation between trade trackers.

From Rs 25.75 Crore Opening To Rs 157 Crore

The film opened with Rs 25.75 crore on September 4 and enjoyed a particularly strong first weekend, collecting Rs 32 crore on Saturday and Rs 36 crore on Sunday, according to Sacnilk’s figures. It then saw the expected weekday decline but continued to add double-digit collections through most of its first week.

By the end of Day 7, the film had collected around Rs 148.45 crore net in India and Rs 212.44 crore worldwide, before adding another Rs 9 crore domestically on Friday.

Mirzapur The Movie Faces Haiwaan Competition

The second weekend could prove crucial for Mirzapur: The Movie. Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, arrived in cinemas on September 11. However, the new release opened on a relatively slow note, with early estimates putting its Day 1 collection at around Rs 3 crore.

With Mirzapur already having a sizeable lead, its next target will be to sustain momentum through the weekend and move towards the Rs 175 crore domestic milestone.

Shoorveer Song Controversy Adds To Mirzapur Buzz

The film has also faced controversy over the use of ‘Shoorveer’, a song associated with Maharana Pratap. Rajasthani musician Rapperiya Baalam initially alleged that the song was used without his permission or credit. However, Trouper Records, the label associated with the track, later said it had been officially licensed to Excel Entertainment.

The issue escalated after Rajasthan BJP leader Rajendra Rathore wrote to the CBFC objecting to the song’s use during a gangster sequence and sought its removal.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie brings the popular Prime Video franchise to the big screen. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal and Ravi Kishan headline the cast, with Excel Entertainment backing the film.

The movie, released on September 4, expands the Mirzapur universe that began with the original series in 2018.