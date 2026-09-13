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Home > Entertainment News > Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 9: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal Film Jumps 31% — Can It Now Reach Rs 300 Crore Worldwide?

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 9: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal Film Jumps 31% — Can It Now Reach Rs 300 Crore Worldwide?

Mirzapur: The Movie earned Rs 12.5 crore on Day 9, jumping over 31% on Saturday. The Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal film has now crossed Rs 245 crore worldwide.

Mirzapur The Movie
Mirzapur The Movie

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 09:37 IST

Mirzapur: The Movie has found fresh momentum in its second weekend. After slowing down on weekdays, the Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal starrer registered a solid jump on Day 9, collecting Rs 12.5 crore India net on Saturday.

That marks a rise of around 31.6% from Friday and takes the film’s domestic net total to approximately Rs 170.5 crore. Worldwide, the film has now crossed Rs 245 crore gross, keeping the Rs 300 crore milestone very much in sight.

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Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 9: How Much Did It Earn?

According to early box office estimates, Mirzapur: The Movie earned Rs 12.5 crore net in India on Day 9. The film had collected around Rs 9.5 crore on Day 8, which means Saturday brought a healthy second-weekend jump. Its India net total now stands at roughly Rs 170.51 crore. The Hindi version continues to drive the business, with stronger evening and night occupancy helping the film gain pace over the weekend.

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 9: Worldwide Total Crosses Rs 245 Crore

The film’s worldwide gross has now reached around Rs 245.19 crore after nine days. That puts Mirzapur: The Movie less than Rs 55 crore away from the Rs 300 crore worldwide mark. The overseas market has also contributed steadily, while the strong domestic run remains the biggest factor behind the film’s overall numbers.

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 9: Can It Reach Rs 300 Crore Worldwide?

At this stage, the target looks achievable — but the second Sunday and weekday hold will be crucial. The film has already shown that the Mirzapur brand has translated well from streaming to theatres. A healthy Sunday jump could push the domestic net closer to Rs 185-190 crore and move the worldwide gross comfortably beyond Rs 260 crore.

From there, crossing Rs 300 crore will depend on how sharply collections fall from Monday onwards and how much competition it faces in the coming week. For now, the Day 9 jump is a positive sign.

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 9: Strong Despite Competition

The film is also benefiting from comparatively weaker competition around it. Despite the arrival of new releases, Mirzapur: The Movie has continued to hold screens and audience interest, particularly in the Hindi belt.

With Pankaj Tripathi returning as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu back as Munna, the theatrical adaptation has managed to turn the popularity of the web series into strong box office business.

The next big milestone is now clear: Rs 200 crore India net and Rs 300 crore worldwide.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh OTT Deal Rumours: Producer Ragini Sona Denies Rs 100 Crore Offer, Says ‘We Don’t Have Any Such Offer’

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Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 9: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal Film Jumps 31% — Can It Now Reach Rs 300 Crore Worldwide?
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Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 9: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal Film Jumps 31% — Can It Now Reach Rs 300 Crore Worldwide?

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Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 9: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal Film Jumps 31% — Can It Now Reach Rs 300 Crore Worldwide?

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Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 9: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal Film Jumps 31% — Can It Now Reach Rs 300 Crore Worldwide?
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 9: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal Film Jumps 31% — Can It Now Reach Rs 300 Crore Worldwide?
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 9: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal Film Jumps 31% — Can It Now Reach Rs 300 Crore Worldwide?
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 9: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal Film Jumps 31% — Can It Now Reach Rs 300 Crore Worldwide?
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 9: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal Film Jumps 31% — Can It Now Reach Rs 300 Crore Worldwide?

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