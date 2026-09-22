Mirzapur The Movie Box Office: Rs 100 Crore Budget, Rs 315 Crore Worldwide In 18 Days — Full Earnings Breakdown

Mirzapur: The Movie has kept up its good show in the theatres and the film starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu has managed to earn Rs 315 crore within 18 days. As reported by Sacnilk, Mirzapur has collected Rs 1.75 crore more in its net earnings in India on Day 18 to touch Rs 217.45 crore.

The film has earned Rs 258.89 crore in India, and Rs 56.25 crore abroad. With the addition of both, the film has made Rs 315.14 crore gross worldwide.

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 18

Mirzapur The Movie had a net collection of around Rs 1.75 crore on Monday, September 21, in India. This is based on 4,456 screenings and a Hindi occupancy of about 14.19% for the day.

The Day 18 collection was a decline of 65% from the previous day’s net collection of Rs 5 crore in India. However, despite the Monday collection falling by such a huge percentage, the film has managed to collect quite a substantial total amount even after staying in theatres for more than two weeks now. The film had a first-day collection of Rs 25.75 crore and a week 1 collection of Rs 148.45 crore. The second week collection of Rs 55 crore took its India net total beyond Rs 200 crore mark.

Mirzapur The Movie Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 315 Crore

Gross collection from India presently is Rs 258.89 crore, while the collection from outside India is Rs 56.25 crore. So the total gross from around the world is Rs 315.14 crore, says Sacnilk. Total collection around the world is also inclusive of the contribution from outside India. More than Rs 56 crore of the gross collection of the movie comes from outside India, while India is the major contributor.

In view of the ongoing show time, the gross can further change considerably based on the performance in the third week and thereafter.

What Is Mirzapur The Movie’s Budget?

The budget number will need some clarification here. As reports have pegged the production budget of the movie to be about Rs 100 crore, Sacnilk, however, currently shows the budget number as N/A – implying that there isn’t any confirmed budget number on the tracker. Therefore, this Rs 100 crore figure should be seen as just a reported number.

In spite of this number being a reported one, the Rs 315.14 crore gross earned by the movie across the world is actually more than three times this budget number. However, gross earned from the box-office cannot be used to calculate profit since it is split among various parties involved.

Mirzapur The Movie Budget Vs Box Office Collection

Metric Collection Reported budget Around Rs 100 crore* India net Rs 217.45 crore India gross Rs 258.89 crore Overseas gross Rs 56.25 crore Worldwide gross Rs 315.14 crore

(The Rs 100 crore budget is a reported estimate and has not been officially confirmed.)

The numbers show a substantial gap between the reported production-cost estimate and the film’s theatrical gross. But the more meaningful picture will emerge once the film’s complete theatrical run is over and official financial figures, if released, become available.

Mirzapur The Movie Day-Wise Collection

Mirzapur The Movie collected Rs 148.45 crore during its opening week in India and Rs 55 crore during its second week. Between days 15 and 18, the movie collected Rs 14 crore, thus giving an overall net collection of Rs 217.45 crore in India. Collection from Day 15 was Rs 2.75 crore, Day 16 collection stood at Rs 4.50 crore, Day 17 collection at Rs 5 crore and finally on Day 18, the collection was Rs 1.75 crore.

Having already collected Rs 217.45 crore in India and Rs 315.14 crore globally, the movie is now moving forward for its next stage of its theatrical run with its total box-office collection still pending.

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