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Home > Entertainment News > Weekend Watchlist: From Mirzapur The Movie To Dhamaal 4, 9 New Movies And Web Series Releasing Today

Weekend Watchlist: From Mirzapur The Movie To Dhamaal 4, 9 New Movies And Web Series Releasing Today

From Mirzapur: The Movie and Dhamaal 4 to G.D.N., DC and Mayday, here are nine new movies and shows releasing in theatres and on OTT today.

Releases This Week (Image: YouTube Trailer)
Releases This Week (Image: YouTube Trailer)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 15:09 IST

Friday is here, and so is one of the busiest entertainment slates of the week. Whether you want to watch Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna Bhaiya take over the big screen, return to the madness of the Dhamaal franchise, or stay home with a courtroom drama, psychological thriller, musical romance or Hollywood action-comedy, September 4 has plenty to offer.

The biggest theatrical release of the day is Mirzapur: The Movie, which takes the cult Prime Video franchise to cinemas for the first time. On OTT, Dhamaal 4, G.D.N., DC, Unmadham and several other titles are making their streaming debuts across Netflix, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, Prime Video and more. Here are nine movies and shows you can add to your weekend watchlist.

You Might Be Interested In

Mirzapur: The Movie — In Theatres

One of the most anticipated releases of the week, Mirzapur: The Movie brings the gritty world of the popular crime franchise to theatres. Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal is back as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu once again steps into the shoes of fan-favourite Munna Bhaiya.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film expands the familiar world of power struggles, revenge and betrayal on a much larger canvas. For longtime Mirzapur fans, this is easily the biggest theatrical attraction of the weekend.

Dhamaal 4 — Netflix

If crime and bloodshed are not your idea of a relaxing weekend, the Dhamaal gang is back with another round of chaos. Dhamaal 4 stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi as the franchise returns to its familiar formula of treasure hunts, misunderstandings and ridiculous situations.

The story once again puts its characters in a race for hidden wealth, with a mysterious island and a divided treasure map adding to the confusion. After its theatrical run, the comedy arrives on Netflix today.

G.D.N. — Netflix

R Madhavan takes on the role of legendary inventor G.D. Naidu in this biographical drama. Rather than attempting to cover every phase of Naidu’s life, G.D.N. focuses on key moments that shaped the self-taught engineer and industrialist, often described as the “Edison of India”. The film also stars Priyamani, Sathyaraj and Jayaram.

For viewers looking for something rooted in real-life achievement rather than conventional commercial entertainment, G.D.N. could be an interesting addition to the weekend list.

DC — Sun NXT

After making a name for himself behind the camera, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj steps into a full-fledged acting role with DC. The action drama also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Guru Somasundaram.

The story follows Devadas and his companions as they become involved in protecting a family devastated by police brutality while trying to stay ahead of a dangerous officer. Following its theatrical run, DC begins streaming on Sun NXT from September 4.

Korean Kanakaraju — Netflix

Varun Tej headlines this Telugu horror-comedy that mixes romance, supernatural chaos and plenty of absurdity. The story follows Kanakaraju, whose life changes after he falls in love with a Korean woman. Things take a bizarre turn when a mysterious vessel arrives from Korea and a supernatural spirit enters his life.

Ritika Nayak, Sunil and Satya also feature in the film. If you prefer horror served with comedy rather than straight scares, Korean Kanakaraju gives the weekend slate something considerably lighter and stranger.

Unmadham — SonyLIV

Kunchacko Boban leads Unmadham, a Malayalam psychological crime thriller with an unusual setup. He plays Shelly, a police officer who steps away from the force because he wants to pursue screenwriting.

But when he begins looking for inspiration, an unresolved case from his past pulls him back into investigation. As hallucinations and unsettling incidents begin to blur the line between reality and imagination, what begins as a cold-case investigation becomes increasingly psychological. Lijomol Jose also stars in the film.

The Court — JioHotstar

For courtroom-drama fans, The Court arrives on JioHotstar today. The Tamil drama follows Yazhini, a young lawyer who lives with a speech impairment but refuses to allow it to define her professional ambitions. Her biggest challenge arrives when she finds herself facing her own experienced father inside the courtroom.

The premise combines legal conflict with a deeply personal father-daughter equation, giving the series a more emotional layer than a conventional courtroom battle. R. Yogalakshmi plays the lead role.

Jagamae Sangeetham — Prime Video

Music takes centre stage in the Telugu drama Jagamae Sangeetham. Akshay Lagusani plays Balu, a young man raised in a respected Carnatic music family and expected to carry forward its legacy.

His carefully planned life changes when he falls for Pallavi, a pop singer trying to create her own identity. The romance eventually opens up old rivalries and family secrets while forcing Balu to choose between tradition and his own ambitions. The film arrives on Prime Video today.

Mayday — Apple TV+

Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh come together for Mayday, a Cold War-era action-comedy. Set in 1987, the film follows US Navy pilot Troy “Assassin” Kelly after a mission goes wrong and leaves him stranded behind enemy lines. His unexpected ally is Nikolai Ustinov, a former KGB agent played by Branagh. What follows combines espionage, escape, action and Reynolds’ familiar comic energy.

For viewers looking beyond Indian releases this weekend, Mayday is probably the biggest Hollywood addition to the September 4 streaming slate.

What Should You Watch This Weekend?

The answer depends entirely on your mood.

If you want a theatre experience, Mirzapur: The Movie is the obvious first choice. For comedy at home, Dhamaal 4 brings back a familiar ensemble, while Unmadham and The Court offer more serious alternatives.

Regional cinema fans also have plenty to choose from with DC, Korean Kanakaraju, G.D.N. and Jagamae Sangeetham, while Ryan Reynolds’ Mayday adds some Hollywood action to the mix.

Whatever your genre, September 4 has enough new releases to keep the weekend plan sorted.

ALSO READ: Singer Baljit Singh Found Dead At Home, Blood Stains Recovered; Murder Suspected

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Weekend Watchlist: From Mirzapur The Movie To Dhamaal 4, 9 New Movies And Web Series Releasing Today
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Weekend Watchlist: From Mirzapur The Movie To Dhamaal 4, 9 New Movies And Web Series Releasing Today

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Weekend Watchlist: From Mirzapur The Movie To Dhamaal 4, 9 New Movies And Web Series Releasing Today
Weekend Watchlist: From Mirzapur The Movie To Dhamaal 4, 9 New Movies And Web Series Releasing Today
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