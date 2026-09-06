LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Mirzapur: The Movie Gets A Thumbs-Up From Karan Johar: ‘Kadak, Masaledar Ride’ Leaves Filmmaker Impressed

Mirzapur: The Movie Gets A Thumbs-Up From Karan Johar: ‘Kadak, Masaledar Ride’ Leaves Filmmaker Impressed

Mirzapur: The Movie has taken the franchise from streaming to theatres, and Karan Johar is among the latest celebrities to praise the big-screen adaptation. Here’s what the filmmaker said about the Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal starrer.

Mirzapur: The Movie-Karan Johar (Photo:X)
Mirzapur: The Movie-Karan Johar (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 09:08 IST

Mirzapur: The Movie has made the jump from streaming to the big screen, and the response has been impossible to ignore. After years of building a fiercely loyal audience on OTT, the franchise finally arrived in cinemas on September 4 — and filmmaker Karan Johar is clearly enjoying the larger-than-life version of the saga.

Johar shared the film’s trailer on his Instagram Stories and followed it with an enthusiastic review. Calling it a “solid, kadak, masaledar ride,” the filmmaker said he thoroughly enjoyed the film and praised the way its familiar characters share the screen with the newer additions.

You Might Be Interested In

What did Karan Johar say about Mirzapur: The Movie?

Sharing his thoughts, Johar wrote, “Mirzapur is a solid, Kadak, masaledar ride! I love the series, and I thoroughly enjoyed the film!!!! All the epic characters shine and make way for the new ones with aplomb! Even if you haven’t seen the series, you will love the film.”

His comments are particularly notable because Mirzapur: The Movie is attempting something the franchise has never done before — take a story built for streaming and turn it into a theatrical spectacle.

Mirzapur: The Movie Gets A Thumbs-Up From Karan Johar: ‘Kadak, Masaledar Ride’ Leaves Filmmaker Impressed

Why is Mirzapur: The Movie such a big-screen event?

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film returns to the violent world of Mirzapur, where power, revenge and control continue to drive the story. Pankaj Tripathi reprises his iconic role as Kaleen Bhaiya, while Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi.

The 197-minute film carries an A certificate and brings back several familiar faces, including Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sheeba Chaddha. It also expands the universe with actors including Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar.

Has Mirzapur: The Movie worked at the box office?

Early numbers suggest the theatrical gamble is paying off. The film has reportedly crossed Rs 75 crore worldwide in its first two days, giving the franchise a strong start beyond its original streaming home.

With the familiar characters, a new theatrical scale and plenty of unfinished business in Mirzapur, the film appears to be giving longtime fans exactly what they came for, and Karan Johar’s reaction suggests the ride has found another celebrity admirer.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mirzapur: The Movie Gets A Thumbs-Up From Karan Johar: ‘Kadak, Masaledar Ride’ Leaves Filmmaker Impressed
Tags: home-hero-pos-6karan joharMirzapur The MovieMirzapur The Movie box office

RELATED News

Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore In Just Two Days

Poonam Pandey Calls Her Erotic Viral Videos ‘Social Service’ — Why Does She Think They Help Stressed Men?

Bigg Boss 20 Premiere: When And Where To Watch Salman Khan’s Show? Time, TV Channel, OTT, Contestants And More

Akshay Kumar Recalls Catching Saif Ali Khan Outside Kareena Kapoor’s Room At 4:30 AM — What Was His ‘Jog’ Excuse On KBC 18?

Isha Rikhi On Badshah Split: ‘Don’t Spread Rumours’ — Is She The Mystery Woman In Bigg Boss 20 Promo?

LATEST NEWS

Iran Targets US Warships With Ballistic Missiles; CENTCOM Destroys 3 Iranian Crude Oil Tankers In Retaliation

51,979 Tip-Offs Through Safe Punjab Helpline Show Growing Citizen Participation In Anti-Drug Fight: Nilabh Kishore, ADGP ANTF

Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu Dies, What Led To JMM Leader’s Sudden Death?

22 Killed, Several Injured In Congo Wedding Fire: What Caused The Deadly Blaze?

“You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide”: Security Forces Gun Down Lashkar Commander Yasir in Kashmir After Three-Month Hunt

WATCH VIDEO: Cardiff Defender Krystian Bielik Involved In Shocking Altercation With Fan During EFL Match Against Portsmouth

Who Is Miss World 2026 Winner Joheirry Mola Dominguez? Meet the Educator Who Won the Global Crown

IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Dominant India Crush Pakistan To End Group Stage Unbeaten

Croatia Stalwart Luka Modric To Continue His International Career After FIFA WC 2026, Confirms Availability For UEFA Nations League

Madhya Pradesh Adivasi Children Deaths: How Measles, Malaria Killed 29 Children in Balaghat

Mirzapur: The Movie Gets A Thumbs-Up From Karan Johar: ‘Kadak, Masaledar Ride’ Leaves Filmmaker Impressed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mirzapur: The Movie Gets A Thumbs-Up From Karan Johar: ‘Kadak, Masaledar Ride’ Leaves Filmmaker Impressed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mirzapur: The Movie Gets A Thumbs-Up From Karan Johar: ‘Kadak, Masaledar Ride’ Leaves Filmmaker Impressed
Mirzapur: The Movie Gets A Thumbs-Up From Karan Johar: ‘Kadak, Masaledar Ride’ Leaves Filmmaker Impressed
Mirzapur: The Movie Gets A Thumbs-Up From Karan Johar: ‘Kadak, Masaledar Ride’ Leaves Filmmaker Impressed
Mirzapur: The Movie Gets A Thumbs-Up From Karan Johar: ‘Kadak, Masaledar Ride’ Leaves Filmmaker Impressed

QUICK LINKS