Mirzapur: The Movie Gets A Thumbs-Up From Karan Johar: ‘Kadak, Masaledar Ride’ Leaves Filmmaker Impressed

Mirzapur: The Movie has made the jump from streaming to the big screen, and the response has been impossible to ignore. After years of building a fiercely loyal audience on OTT, the franchise finally arrived in cinemas on September 4 — and filmmaker Karan Johar is clearly enjoying the larger-than-life version of the saga.

Johar shared the film’s trailer on his Instagram Stories and followed it with an enthusiastic review. Calling it a “solid, kadak, masaledar ride,” the filmmaker said he thoroughly enjoyed the film and praised the way its familiar characters share the screen with the newer additions.

What did Karan Johar say about Mirzapur: The Movie?

Sharing his thoughts, Johar wrote, “Mirzapur is a solid, Kadak, masaledar ride! I love the series, and I thoroughly enjoyed the film!!!! All the epic characters shine and make way for the new ones with aplomb! Even if you haven’t seen the series, you will love the film.”

His comments are particularly notable because Mirzapur: The Movie is attempting something the franchise has never done before — take a story built for streaming and turn it into a theatrical spectacle.

Why is Mirzapur: The Movie such a big-screen event?

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film returns to the violent world of Mirzapur, where power, revenge and control continue to drive the story. Pankaj Tripathi reprises his iconic role as Kaleen Bhaiya, while Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi.

The 197-minute film carries an A certificate and brings back several familiar faces, including Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sheeba Chaddha. It also expands the universe with actors including Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar.

Has Mirzapur: The Movie worked at the box office?

Early numbers suggest the theatrical gamble is paying off. The film has reportedly crossed Rs 75 crore worldwide in its first two days, giving the franchise a strong start beyond its original streaming home.

With the familiar characters, a new theatrical scale and plenty of unfinished business in Mirzapur, the film appears to be giving longtime fans exactly what they came for, and Karan Johar’s reaction suggests the ride has found another celebrity admirer.