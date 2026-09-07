Mirzapur: The Movie Had Another End Credit Scene That Could Reveal What Happens in Part 2

Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios’ Mirzapur: The Movie, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, and Ali Fazal, has emerged as one of the biggest and most anticipated films in Indian cinema, marking the theatrical leap of one of India’s biggest cult franchises. Ever since the film hit theatres, it has been creating new benchmarks of success with its rising box office numbers. While everyone is totally astonished to witness the Bhaukaal unfold on the big screen, the film’s end-credit scene has teased a confirmed sequel.

Mirzapur: The Movie Had Another End Credit Scene

According to an independent industry source, “There was another end-credit scene that was shot for “Mirzapur: The Movie,” but the makers consciously decided to hold it back for Part 2. The scene initially was to feature at the end of the film and set up what comes next, but the team felt its narrative significance would have a much bigger impact when the story continues.”

However, the box office success of the film did not prompt the makers to go for a second instalment. It was always the plan. For now, the theatrical release only offers audiences one version of how the story concludes. “The scene that was held back is now expected to feature as part of the next chapter of the film,’” the source adds.

The Hidden Scene Could Return in Mirzapur Part 2

The makers shot an additional end-credit scene for the film but chose to hold it back for Part 2. The sequence was originally intended to feature in the theatrical cut and lay the groundwork for the next chapter, but the team reportedly felt its narrative significance would have a bigger impact as part of the sequel.

Further expanding the ensemble, the film features Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan, coming together to bring to life an epic untold chapter from the world of Mirzapur. Mirzapur is currently running in theatres and has received a good response from both critics and the audience.