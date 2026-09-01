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Home > Entertainment News > Mirzapur: The Movie Makes Music History, Becomes First Bollywood Film To Release Full Album For Premium Subscribers First

Mirzapur: The Movie Makes Music History, Becomes First Bollywood Film To Release Full Album For Premium Subscribers First

Mirzapur: The Movie is taking its music release beyond the conventional model. The film’s complete nine-track soundtrack is being made available first to premium music subscribers under Universal Music India’s ‘Hear It First’ initiative, ahead of its September 4 theatrical release.

Mirzapur The Movie (Photo:X)
Mirzapur The Movie (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 17:07 IST

Mirzapur: The Movie is making an unusual move ahead of its theatrical debut. The complete soundtrack has been released under Excel Music, Excel Entertainment’s music label, through Universal Music India’s ‘Hear It First’ initiative. The film becomes the first Bollywood album to adopt the premium subscriber-first model.

What Is Universal Music India’s ‘Hear It First’ Model?

Under the initiative, new music releases are made available to paid subscribers on streaming platforms first. The tracks are opened up to listeners on ad-supported tiers after the initial premium-access window. The idea is to give paying subscribers early access while encouraging a stronger paid music ecosystem in India.

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How Many Songs Are In Mirzapur: The Movie Album?

The full soundtrack features nine songs with a total runtime of around 25 minutes. The album includes Vaaroon Forever, Do Numbari, Sanson Ki Mala, Ghoom Ghoom, Vindhyvasini Ki Jai Ho, Kaan Phaad, Vaaroon Reprise, Sajanva Redux and the Mirzapur The Bhaukaal Theme.

Who Has Sung The Mirzapur Movie Songs?

The soundtrack brings together several artists, including Shreya Ghoshal, Anand Bhaskar, Romy, Dhanda Nyoliwala, Rashmeet Kaur, RAY and Junaid Kumar. The album also features the Mirzapur franchise’s signature musical identity through its returning theme.

Why Is The Release Strategy Significant?

The move marks a shift from the usual practice of making film music broadly available at the same time. By putting the complete album behind a premium-first window, Mirzapur: The Movie is positioning its music as an exclusive early-access experience while also testing a different way of monetising film soundtracks. Excel Entertainment CEO Vishal Ramchandani said the initiative could create greater value for artists, labels and the wider music ecosystem.

When Is Mirzapur: The Movie Releasing?

Produced by Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 4, 2026. The film marks the franchise’s first theatrical outing after three seasons of the streaming series and brings back Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Abhishek Banerjee, alongside newcomers including Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan.

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Mirzapur: The Movie Makes Music History, Becomes First Bollywood Film To Release Full Album For Premium Subscribers First
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Mirzapur: The Movie Makes Music History, Becomes First Bollywood Film To Release Full Album For Premium Subscribers First

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Mirzapur: The Movie Makes Music History, Becomes First Bollywood Film To Release Full Album For Premium Subscribers First
Mirzapur: The Movie Makes Music History, Becomes First Bollywood Film To Release Full Album For Premium Subscribers First
Mirzapur: The Movie Makes Music History, Becomes First Bollywood Film To Release Full Album For Premium Subscribers First
Mirzapur: The Movie Makes Music History, Becomes First Bollywood Film To Release Full Album For Premium Subscribers First

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