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Home > Entertainment News > Mirzapur: The Movie OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Online

Mirzapur: The Movie OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Online

Mirzapur: The Movie, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu Sharma, may arrive on Amazon Prime Video on October 30, 2026. Here's the latest on its OTT release date, platform, cast and plot.

Mirzapur The Movie (Photo:X)
Mirzapur The Movie (Photo:X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 21:22 IST

The Mirzapur world is once again in the limelight as fans await to know the time when they would be able to stream Mirzapur: The Movie. Featuring actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu Sharma, the thriller film has put many popular characters from the franchise on the big screen. Fans are now speculating about the OTT release of the movie.

As per a report by Filmibeat, Mirzapur: The Movie might start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 30, 2026. But as of October 29, there has been no confirmation of the reported streaming date of Mirzapur: The Movie from either Amazon Prime Video or the producers.

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Mirzapur: The Movie OTT Release Date And Platform

Mirzapur: The Movie is said to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, which is where the series of Mirzapur is available to watch. The OTT release date for the movie is reported to be October 30, 2026. However, the actual date of release has not been confirmed yet.

The movie premiered in theaters on September 4, 2026. If the above-mentioned OTT release date becomes final, then viewers will get to see the movie after its theatrical release on October 30. However, it has not been confirmed officially on Prime Video whether it would be available to watch.

What Is Mirzapur: The Movie About?

Unlike a direct continuation of the series’ latest season, Mirzapur: The Movie revisits the franchise’s earlier timeline. It explores a chapter from the crime-filled world of Mirzapur, bringing back the power struggles, rivalries and criminal politics that made the series popular.

The story centres on Akhandanand Tripathi, better known as Kaleen Bhaiya, and the fight to maintain control over Mirzapur’s criminal network. The arrival of Babban Yadav, a drug lord from Jaisalmer, disrupts the existing balance of power after a major consignment of narcotics goes missing. The resulting conflict puts established alliances and ambitions under pressure. 

The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It expands the franchise beyond its episodic format while returning to a period that audiences already know from the original series.

Mirzapur: The Movie Cast

The film features several familiar faces from the franchise, including:

  • Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya

  • Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit

  • Divyenndu Sharma as Munna Tripathi

  • Ravi Kishan as Babban Yadav

  • Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi

  • Shweta Tripathi Sharma as Golu Gupta

  • Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety

  • Sheeba Chadha as Vasudha Pandit

  • Rajesh Tailang as Ramakant Pandit

  • Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit

The supporting cast also includes Abhishek Banerjee and other actors associated with the franchise. 

Can You Watch Mirzapur Seasons 1–3 On OTT?

Yes, indeed. Seasons 1 to 3 of Mirzapur are streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India. People interested in revisiting the storyline before watching the movie can watch the previous seasons via the platform as long as they have a subscription.

The important point for now is that October 30, 2026, is only the reported OTT release date of Mirzapur: The Movie, not the confirmed one yet. As An announcement from Prime Video or Excel Entertainment is still awaited.

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Mirzapur: The Movie OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Online
Tags: ali fazalAmazon Prime VideoBollywood newsDivyenndu Sharmaentertainment newshome-hero-pos-7OTT releasesPankaj Tripathi

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Mirzapur: The Movie OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Online
Mirzapur: The Movie OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Online
Mirzapur: The Movie OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Online
Mirzapur: The Movie OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Online
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