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Home > Entertainment News > Mirzapur The Movie OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Online After Its Theatrical Run

Mirzapur The Movie OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Online After Its Theatrical Run

Mirzapur: The Movie has taken the franchise from Prime Video to cinemas, bringing back Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu. Here is what we know about its OTT release, streaming platform and cast.

Mirzapur The Movie OTT (Photo:X)
Mirzapur The Movie OTT (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 12:23 IST

After three successful seasons on streaming, the world of Mirzapur has finally moved to the big screen. Mirzapur: The Movie arrived in theatres on September 4, bringing back several of the franchise’s most recognisable characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna Tripathi.

The film has also generated strong interest among viewers who would rather wait for its digital premiere. While an OTT platform has been confirmed, fans will have to wait a little longer for the exact streaming date.

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When will Mirzapur: The Movie release on OTT?

According to GQ India, Mirzapur: The Movie will stream on Amazon Prime Video, the same platform that has been home to all three seasons of the original series.  However, an official OTT release date has not yet been announced by the makers or Prime Video. For now, the film remains a theatrical release, meaning viewers will need to catch it in cinemas before its digital premiere is confirmed.

The film’s theatrical release marks an important shift for the franchise. Mirzapur began as a Prime Video series in 2018 and grew into one of India’s most recognisable crime dramas, with its mix of violence, dark humour, family rivalries and power struggles.

Who stars in Mirzapur: The Movie?

The film brings back Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi. Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee are also part of the returning ensemble.

Jitendra Kumar has also joined the franchise as Bablu Pandit, a role previously played by Vikrant Massey in the series. The film runs for 3 hours and 17 minutes and has been released in Hindi and Telugu.

Is Mirzapur: The Movie a continuation of Season 3?

Interestingly, the film is not a straightforward continuation of the events of Season 3. It explores an untold chapter from the Mirzapur universe, allowing familiar characters and rivalries to return in a different setting.  Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, with Amazon MGM Studios presenting the project.

For fans who have followed the franchise from its OTT beginnings, the big question now is not whether Mirzapur: The Movie is coming to streaming, but when. Until Prime Video announces the date, the wait continues.

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Mirzapur The Movie OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Online After Its Theatrical Run
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Mirzapur The Movie OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Online After Its Theatrical Run

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Mirzapur The Movie OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Online After Its Theatrical Run

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Mirzapur The Movie OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Online After Its Theatrical Run
Mirzapur The Movie OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Online After Its Theatrical Run
Mirzapur The Movie OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Online After Its Theatrical Run
Mirzapur The Movie OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Online After Its Theatrical Run

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