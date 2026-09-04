Mirzapur The Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal And Divyenndu Go Bigger And Bloodier — But Does 3-Hour ‘Bhaukaal’ Justify The Big Screen?

Mirzapur The Movie Review: There was always one big question surrounding Mirzapur: The Movie: can a world that audiences learned to love over multiple episodes actually retain the same grip when compressed into a single theatrical experience? For the most part, the answer is yes.

Gurmmeet Singh takes the familiar ingredients of Mirzapur — power, revenge, betrayal, violence, dark humour and larger-than-life characters — and gives them a scale that feels designed for theatres rather than simply stretching an OTT episode onto a bigger screen. The result is louder, bloodier and considerably more cinematic, even if its mammoth runtime begins to weigh it down after the interval.

Mirzapur The Movie Story: Power, Revenge And Betrayal Get A Bigger Canvas

The film brings Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna Tripathi back into a world where power rarely stays in one pair of hands for long. Instead of depending solely on nostalgia, the screenplay builds its drama around shifting loyalties, political games, personal rivalries and revenge. Familiar faces give the audience an immediate connection, while newer players expand the battlefield considerably.

The writing understands what made Mirzapur click in the first place. Conversations can turn threatening within seconds, humour often emerges from the darkest situations and almost every character seems to be plotting against someone else. There are also enough twists and confrontations to keep the narrative moving, particularly during the first half.

Where the film struggles is its length. At over three hours, there are portions after the interval where the story loses some of its earlier urgency. A tighter edit could have made an already effective film considerably sharper. Thankfully, the momentum returns strongly as the story approaches its final stretch.

Mirzapur The Movie Review: Divyenndu’s Munna Bhaiya Is The Biggest Highlight

Among an ensemble packed with strong performers, Divyenndu walks away with some of the film’s most entertaining moments. Munna Bhaiya remains unpredictable, impulsive, funny and dangerous — often all at the same time.

Divyenndu understands the character’s eccentricity so well that even a reaction or throwaway line can become a scene-stealer. There is madness in his performance, but also a surprisingly controlled comic rhythm underneath it. His return also gives the film a strong dose of the energy many fans associate with the earliest days of the franchise. Ali Fazal, meanwhile, brings back Guddu Pandit’s raw physicality and aggression. He gets several emotionally charged moments alongside the action and carries them with conviction. The equation involving Guddu and Munna also becomes especially rewarding towards the latter portions of the film.

Mirzapur The Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi Brings The Familiar Kaleen Bhaiya Calm

Pankaj Tripathi does not need loud theatrics to command a scene. As Kaleen Bhaiya, he once again uses silences, pauses and understated menace to establish authority. Even surrounded by far more explosive characters, Tripathi remains one of the most magnetic presences in the film. Ravi Kishan is another major addition and brings unpredictability and swagger to Babban Yadav. His presence fits naturally into the morally messy universe rather than feeling like a celebrity addition designed merely to expand the cast.

Rasika Dugal also gets an interesting arc as Beena Tripathi and brings the same combination of vulnerability and calculation that has long made the character compelling. Jitendra Kumar, Rajesh Tailang, Abhishek Banerjee, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chaddha, Sonal Chauhan and the rest of the sprawling ensemble ensure that even smaller character beats rarely feel completely disposable.

Mirzapur The Movie Review: Action And BGM Give Mirzapur Its Big-Screen Upgrade

If there is one department where the transition from streaming to cinema becomes immediately noticeable, it is presentation. The action is brutal and deliberately massy without abandoning the dirty, grounded texture of the Mirzapur world. Shootouts, confrontations and character entries are built for audience reactions, and the background score plays a huge role in amplifying them. In fact, the BGM is among the movie’s strongest technical elements. It gives several confrontations an additional kick and makes certain character entrances considerably more effective inside a theatre.

The film does not rely heavily on conventional songs, which works in its favour. Instead, tracks are largely incorporated without interrupting the crime narrative. Visually, the later portions also open up the world beyond the familiar interiors and streets associated with the franchise. The Jaisalmer stretch, particularly during the pre-climax and climax, gives the film the kind of visual scale necessary to justify its theatrical ambition.

Mirzapur The Movie Review: Does The 3-Hour Runtime Hurt Mirzapur The Movie?

Yes, but not enough to derail it. The beginning of the second half is where the movie feels most stretched. Some sequences could have been trimmed without affecting either the politics or character arcs. For a film running well beyond three hours, maintaining consistent momentum was always going to be its biggest challenge.

The saving grace is that the final act delivers. The pre-climax restores the tension, the action becomes bigger and the culmination involving Guddu and Munna mixes violence, attitude and humour in a manner that feels unmistakably Mirzapur.

The ending also leaves enough room for the universe to continue without making the current film feel like nothing more than setup for another instalment.

Mirzapur The Movie Review: Final Verdict

Mirzapur: The Movie succeeds because it understands that moving from OTT to theatres requires more than familiar characters and fan service. It retains the franchise’s foul-mouthed attitude, political games, violence and dark humour, but places them inside a larger cinematic framework.

Divyenndu emerges as the biggest scene-stealer, while Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Ravi Kishan and Rasika Dugal give the film a strong performance backbone. The background score and action provide the theatrical high points, particularly during the final stretch. The lengthy second half and a few pacing dips stop it from becoming an entirely relentless ride. But once the film finds its rhythm again, the bhaukaal returns in full force.

For longtime Mirzapur fans, this is an entertaining big-screen reunion. And importantly, it feels more like a movie belonging to the Mirzapur universe than a supersized episode transferred to cinemas.

Rating: 4/5

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