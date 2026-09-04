LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Mirzapur The Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal And Divyenndu Go Bigger And Bloodier — But Does 3-Hour ‘Bhaukaal’ Justify The Big Screen?

Mirzapur The Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal And Divyenndu Go Bigger And Bloodier — But Does 3-Hour ‘Bhaukaal’ Justify The Big Screen?

Mirzapur: The Movie takes Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna Bhaiya to the big screen with brutal action, sharp dialogues and powerful performances. Divyenndu steals the show, though the lengthy second half could have used tighter editing.

Mirzapur The Movie Review (Image: IMDb)
Mirzapur The Movie Review (Image: IMDb)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 09:17 IST

Mirzapur The Movie Review: There was always one big question surrounding Mirzapur: The Movie: can a world that audiences learned to love over multiple episodes actually retain the same grip when compressed into a single theatrical experience? For the most part, the answer is yes.

Gurmmeet Singh takes the familiar ingredients of Mirzapur — power, revenge, betrayal, violence, dark humour and larger-than-life characters — and gives them a scale that feels designed for theatres rather than simply stretching an OTT episode onto a bigger screen. The result is louder, bloodier and considerably more cinematic, even if its mammoth runtime begins to weigh it down after the interval.

You Might Be Interested In

Mirzapur The Movie Story: Power, Revenge And Betrayal Get A Bigger Canvas

The film brings Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna Tripathi back into a world where power rarely stays in one pair of hands for long. Instead of depending solely on nostalgia, the screenplay builds its drama around shifting loyalties, political games, personal rivalries and revenge. Familiar faces give the audience an immediate connection, while newer players expand the battlefield considerably.

The writing understands what made Mirzapur click in the first place. Conversations can turn threatening within seconds, humour often emerges from the darkest situations and almost every character seems to be plotting against someone else. There are also enough twists and confrontations to keep the narrative moving, particularly during the first half.

Where the film struggles is its length. At over three hours, there are portions after the interval where the story loses some of its earlier urgency. A tighter edit could have made an already effective film considerably sharper. Thankfully, the momentum returns strongly as the story approaches its final stretch.

Mirzapur The Movie Review: Divyenndu’s Munna Bhaiya Is The Biggest Highlight

Among an ensemble packed with strong performers, Divyenndu walks away with some of the film’s most entertaining moments. Munna Bhaiya remains unpredictable, impulsive, funny and dangerous — often all at the same time.

Divyenndu understands the character’s eccentricity so well that even a reaction or throwaway line can become a scene-stealer. There is madness in his performance, but also a surprisingly controlled comic rhythm underneath it. His return also gives the film a strong dose of the energy many fans associate with the earliest days of the franchise. Ali Fazal, meanwhile, brings back Guddu Pandit’s raw physicality and aggression. He gets several emotionally charged moments alongside the action and carries them with conviction. The equation involving Guddu and Munna also becomes especially rewarding towards the latter portions of the film.

Mirzapur The Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi Brings The Familiar Kaleen Bhaiya Calm

Pankaj Tripathi does not need loud theatrics to command a scene. As Kaleen Bhaiya, he once again uses silences, pauses and understated menace to establish authority. Even surrounded by far more explosive characters, Tripathi remains one of the most magnetic presences in the film. Ravi Kishan is another major addition and brings unpredictability and swagger to Babban Yadav. His presence fits naturally into the morally messy universe rather than feeling like a celebrity addition designed merely to expand the cast.

Rasika Dugal also gets an interesting arc as Beena Tripathi and brings the same combination of vulnerability and calculation that has long made the character compelling. Jitendra Kumar, Rajesh Tailang, Abhishek Banerjee, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chaddha, Sonal Chauhan and the rest of the sprawling ensemble ensure that even smaller character beats rarely feel completely disposable.

Mirzapur The Movie Review: Action And BGM Give Mirzapur Its Big-Screen Upgrade

If there is one department where the transition from streaming to cinema becomes immediately noticeable, it is presentation. The action is brutal and deliberately massy without abandoning the dirty, grounded texture of the Mirzapur world. Shootouts, confrontations and character entries are built for audience reactions, and the background score plays a huge role in amplifying them. In fact, the BGM is among the movie’s strongest technical elements. It gives several confrontations an additional kick and makes certain character entrances considerably more effective inside a theatre.

The film does not rely heavily on conventional songs, which works in its favour. Instead, tracks are largely incorporated without interrupting the crime narrative. Visually, the later portions also open up the world beyond the familiar interiors and streets associated with the franchise. The Jaisalmer stretch, particularly during the pre-climax and climax, gives the film the kind of visual scale necessary to justify its theatrical ambition.

Mirzapur The Movie Review: Does The 3-Hour Runtime Hurt Mirzapur The Movie?

Yes, but not enough to derail it. The beginning of the second half is where the movie feels most stretched. Some sequences could have been trimmed without affecting either the politics or character arcs. For a film running well beyond three hours, maintaining consistent momentum was always going to be its biggest challenge.

The saving grace is that the final act delivers. The pre-climax restores the tension, the action becomes bigger and the culmination involving Guddu and Munna mixes violence, attitude and humour in a manner that feels unmistakably Mirzapur.

The ending also leaves enough room for the universe to continue without making the current film feel like nothing more than setup for another instalment.

Mirzapur The Movie Review: Final Verdict

Mirzapur: The Movie succeeds because it understands that moving from OTT to theatres requires more than familiar characters and fan service. It retains the franchise’s foul-mouthed attitude, political games, violence and dark humour, but places them inside a larger cinematic framework.

Divyenndu emerges as the biggest scene-stealer, while Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Ravi Kishan and Rasika Dugal give the film a strong performance backbone. The background score and action provide the theatrical high points, particularly during the final stretch. The lengthy second half and a few pacing dips stop it from becoming an entirely relentless ride. But once the film finds its rhythm again, the bhaukaal returns in full force.

For longtime Mirzapur fans, this is an entertaining big-screen reunion. And importantly, it feels more like a movie belonging to the Mirzapur universe than a supersized episode transferred to cinemas.

Rating: 4/5

ALSO READ: From Kishore Kumar To Kabir Bedi: The Bollywood Stars Who Married Four Times And Had Love Stories Full Of Twists

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mirzapur The Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal And Divyenndu Go Bigger And Bloodier — But Does 3-Hour ‘Bhaukaal’ Justify The Big Screen?
Tags: home-hero-pos-3Mirzapur The Movie

RELATED News

From Kishore Kumar To Kabir Bedi: The Bollywood Stars Who Married Four Times And Had Love Stories Full Of Twists

Latest South OTT Releases This Week: Unmadham To DC, New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam And Kannada Movies On Netflix, Prime Video, Sun NXT And More

I Am Game Movie Review: Dulquer Salmaan’s Stylish Fantasy Thriller Has The Swag, But Does It Have The Game?

The Traitors Season 2 Winner: Krystle D’Souza And Rida Tharana Lift The Trophy; The Ultimate Betrayal Pays Off

Gandhari Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu Is Fierce, But This Mother-Daughter Thriller Needed A Stronger Story

LATEST NEWS

Indore Woman Screams For Help As Man Allegedly Tries To Force Her Into Car, Here’s What Happened Next

US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, Mirra Andreeva Storm Into Third Round

Mirzapur The Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal And Divyenndu Go Bigger And Bloodier — But Does 3-Hour ‘Bhaukaal’ Justify The Big Screen?

KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal Set For Duleep Trophy 2026 Final; South Zone Receive Massive Boost

Alina Amir Viral MMS: The 5-Minute Video That Took Internet By Storm, All You Need To Know

Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Cheuk Yiu Live Streaming: Where to Watch China Masters 2026 Quarter-Final Live in India

Who Was Nagarmal Bajoria? Bihar Man Who Contested More Than 280 Elections But Never Won Dies At 96

Bomb Blast At Congress Leader K Meghachandra Singh’s Residence In Manipur, Who Threw The Explosive?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Become The Next Sachin Tendulkar? BCCI Secretary Lays Down Expectations

Watch Video: Shubman Gill Arrives in ₹4 Crore Blue Mercedes, Guess Which Car Shreyas Iyer Arrived in for BCCI Review Meet

Mirzapur The Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal And Divyenndu Go Bigger And Bloodier — But Does 3-Hour ‘Bhaukaal’ Justify The Big Screen?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mirzapur The Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal And Divyenndu Go Bigger And Bloodier — But Does 3-Hour ‘Bhaukaal’ Justify The Big Screen?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mirzapur The Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal And Divyenndu Go Bigger And Bloodier — But Does 3-Hour ‘Bhaukaal’ Justify The Big Screen?
Mirzapur The Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal And Divyenndu Go Bigger And Bloodier — But Does 3-Hour ‘Bhaukaal’ Justify The Big Screen?
Mirzapur The Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal And Divyenndu Go Bigger And Bloodier — But Does 3-Hour ‘Bhaukaal’ Justify The Big Screen?
Mirzapur The Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal And Divyenndu Go Bigger And Bloodier — But Does 3-Hour ‘Bhaukaal’ Justify The Big Screen?

QUICK LINKS